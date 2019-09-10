Spring Cleaning Tips For HDB

To many Singaporeans, spring cleaning is like a rite of passage into the much warmer months of the year. A good spring cleaning will let you freshen your HDB unit as you prepare for the dry season. However, you will agree that, in general, is not an easy task for anyone. This is why you will find many people in Singapore procrastinating spring cleaning their HDB homes. But do you know that with some simple tips you can spring clean your home in as little as one day? Yeah, you heard that right.

So in this article, we are going to show you the 6 tips that you can use to clean your HDB home thoroughly and quickly.

Make a plan

Having a plan and a checklist is important to ensure that all the chores are covered. When you have a proper plan for your cleaning, you will notice that you will be able to get even better results. Just make sure that the plan includes all the tools, methods, and areas that you are targeting to clean.

Declutter

Decluttering your HDB unit before, helps you to gain access to your entire floors and surfaces. You can even consider throwing away some of the items that you no longer use or need. Apart from making it easy, this will also help keep away pests that love hiding and breeding in the darker and dustier corners.

Have all the materials

To effectively clean your HDB unit, you will need to have various supplies. These include things like sponges, garbage bags, vacuum cleaners, dusters, rubber gloves, glass cleaner, paper towels, and many others. Through having these items at your disposal, you will greatly save time and make it easier.

Clean the house in sections

The best way to clean your HDB house faster and more effectively is to do it in sections. If you attempt to clean all sections at once, you will just waste a lot of your time and effort. A good tip to follow is starting cleaning from the inside parts as you move towards the outside areas.

Maintain high safety standards

Whenever you are leaning your HDB unit, you should always try to maintain high safety standards. This ensures that you don’t experience any injuries and unforeseen expenses. Generally, spring cleaning poses a wide variety of dangers ranging from falls to cuts. The best way to prevent these and any other accidents is by investing in safety attires and equipment.

Hire a professional cleaning service

We understand that you will not always find the time to do each of your spring cleanings or the work may be overwhelming. If you think you can do all the cleaning work by yourself, it is advisable to hire professional services. There are many professional companies in Singapore that offer high-quality services at affordable rates. All you have to do is just take your time to do research and compare various companies rates, options, and packages.

Conclusion

Spring cleaning ensures that you deep clean each household item and every single area of your home before the dry season comes. This is why it is very easy to find yourself worried about how to start the process. Hopefully, by following these tips you will be able to keep your HDB unit as clean as you want even within just one day.

Another useful read: https://www.drycleaning.com.sg/blog/3-best-spring-cleaning-service-in-singapore.html