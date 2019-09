753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

I love movies. I love hot tubs. I love champagne. I love rooftop parties. I love London. Hot Tub Cinema just happens to be a combination of all of those things, so obviously I want to get in on the action. For the past year, Hot Tub Cinema has been putting on rooftop hot tub parties where guests can sip bubbly, flirt with moviegoers in neighboring hot tubs, watch the sun set over the London skyline, and enjoy quality films. I can think of worse ways to spend a September evening.

