7 Things To Know Before Starting CrossFit – 2020 Guide

CrossFit is not just a couple of classes and giving up when you get the results you want. If you are willing to give up after you hit your goal, you may need to avoid this so-called lifestyle and look for another activity that fits your needs. Many people around the world sign up for this workout program, so they can maintain a good physical condition and a healthy lifestyle.

You need to find a certified trainer that will lead you through the whole process of working out and eating healthy, so you can reach your final goal. You can also choose to train together with your nearest community or to work out alone, with a personally tailored training program.

Here is a short guide for your 2020 workout plans:

1. What is CrossFit?

You need to set a goal, so the CrossFit professional will know how to guide you through the whole process. This plan includes a few types of exercises followed by a balanced diet. You will need to give up on sugar and eat a lot of meat, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. The exercises can be weightlifting, pull-ups, and push-ups, cardio workout, squats, sit-ups, biking, running, swimming, and their combinations, following your plan. Professional trainers won’t let you get in a routine, and you will need to keep your workouts intense every time you exercise.

2. Can I lose weight with this plan?

As you exercise, you will efficiently burn the calories you consume. That will result in losing weight and burning the fat in your body. Your trainer will assign you a proper meal plan. Depending on your fitness level, you may need to decrease the calorie intake or balance between low-carb and regular diet. The results show that people who combine CrossFit and a balanced diet can gain muscle mass and lower the fat mass.

3. Can I get injured while exercising?

Every workout plan brings a potential risk of injuries. No matter what you exercise, it may cause pain and muscle and joint injuries. Sometimes, when you overdo the workout, you may feel nauseous. That is why you need to be completely healthy before you start even the simplest fitness plan. Also, you need to start with the basics and increase the intensity every Monday, for example. Don’t expect that you can do 60 minutes 6 days a week. Ask your trainer to make a plan and stick to it, so you can avoid injuries and unpleasant pain.

4. Do I need special shoes for CrossFit?

You need to wear flexible and supportive sneakers or exercising footwear. Your feet are keeping your posture good and proper, and you need to give them the balance they need. Avoid exercising barefoot, because you may cause feet and joint injuries. Find the best shoe recommendations on shoecaretotal.com and see what type will be the best for you. You need to wear high-quality footwear all the time, but while exercising it’s a must.

5. CrossFit has its own dictionary

Before you start, you need to learn the language of your community. Sometimes the acronyms can be confusing, but here we are, to explain them to you:

WOD (Workout of the day)

You can find the workout of the day on CrossFit’s website or your trainer can assign it to you. Usually, it comes after the warming up and strengthening series.

EMOM (Every minute on the minute)

This is an interval workout when you perform a specific exercise for a minute and start another one in the next minute. The EMOM may last up to 12-15 minutes, depending on your fitness condition.

AMRAP (As many reps as possible)

This means that you need to repeat an exercising cycle within a specified period. The term “reps” stands for repetitions.

Metcon (Metabolic conditioning)

You repeat two or three specific exercises for a given period. For example, you need to perform pull-ups, squats, and planks and then repeat the blocks for 10-20 minutes.

These were the basic terms that you will often hear while on the CrossFit workout program. It may seem complicated during the first weeks, but soon you will teach your body to embrace the new lifestyle.

6. Can I do that at home?

It’s always better to join a team, but if that’s not your cup of tea, you can always exercise at home, with the equipment you have. But, keep in mind that this also can be risky, because no one will tell you if you keep a bad posture, that later may cause spine injuries. So, if you’re not a team player, sign up for individual classes, so you can be sure that you perform the exercises properly.

7. What people often get wrong about CrossFit?

People think that they need to lift heavy weights to reach their results. But, that’s not true. You can do it with your body weight or by using light weights. Don’t ask for an advanced plan because you will get tired at the first session and chances to give up are big. Start slowly and follow your progress. Your body will tell you when you are ready to increase the intensity. Also, they think they don’t need to follow the menu. If you burn calories, it doesn’t mean that you need to eat a lot, because you will see no results.

When you decide that it’s time to change something in your life, you need to know that every beginning is difficult, especially if it’s something new, that you’ve never done before. There will be times when you’ll think that CrossFit is not for you and you need to give up. But if you are a healthy person, there is no reason to give up. Even mature people decide to start with this lifestyle, no matter their age. The best thing about it is that everyone is allowed to try if they can handle the whole process. No matter what your final goals are, you must be responsible and stick to the plan your CrossFit affiliate makes for you. That’s the only way to see the results of your exercise.