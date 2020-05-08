Courteney Cox and Her Beau Johnny Mcdaid Aren’t Quarantining Together

Due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak, the whole world has to social distance, stay safe, and whoever can need to remain isolated from the rest of the world, including our own families.

Courteney Cox is one of those people, and just like everyone else, she is self-isolating. Such drastic measures can cause a person a lot of pain and suffering, as you don’t get to spend time with the ones you love the most. In this case, Cox has been seeing her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid, and she opened up about the subject, “He was supposed to go to Switzerland to write and instead he had to go to England first and then all of a sudden, quarantine. I have not seen him for so long. We spend a lot of time on FaceTime, but I just miss his physical touch. This is hard,” said the Friends actress to Ellen DeGeneres.

In addition to this, some of her friends are currently infected with the coronavirus.

‘‘One was completely asymptomatic and the other one, it took him down. He had symptoms, three days after that, he was in the hospital on a ventilator, kidneys shut down. This a very young athletic guy, and his husband was completely asymptomatic.’’

Everything worked out fine at the end, as we hope that that will happen soon to the rest of the world. Remember, stay safe, practice social distancing, and we will be out of this very quickly.