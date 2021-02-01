This pandemic has impacted every industry you can think of. Some industries have experienced exponential growth while others have witnessed a downward trend. For instance, the E-commerce industry has boomed as people are reluctant to shop in brick-and-mortar stores and instead opted for online shopping. Similarly, the entertainment industry such as the video streaming and gaming industry has blossomed.

On the flip side, there are industries that are still reeling from the effects of coronavirus. The worst-hit industry in this regard is travel and tourism. As countries went into lockdown, we saw them enforce travel restrictions and bans which badly hit the travel industry. Some of these restrictions and bans are still in place as the virus has not gone away.

People are sick and tired to stay locked inside their homes and are itching to get out and travel the world again. If you are one of those and are planning a trip to London, then this article is for you. You might be planning to take a lot of items with you on your London trip but where would you store them during travel. You cannot carry a huge load with you at all times, right. That is where luggage storage options come into play.

In this article, you will learn about some storage options that are worth considering when you are traveling to London both as an international tourist or local tourist.

STORED Luggage Storage Options

There two major types of luggage storage options for travelers.

At Airports and Train stations

Self-Storage Services

Let us look at each type in detail.

1. At Airports and Train stations

Let’s say you are a foreign traveler who is fascinated by London and want to see it up close and personal, you decided to fly to London from your native country. You pack your bags, book tickets, and are ready to board the plane and fly to London. When you land at the airport, you realize that you have brought too much stuff with you, and carrying it around can be a hassle. That is where baggage storage facilities at airports can come in handy.

Heathrow Airport

If you land at London’s Heathrow airport, there are four different options.

Terminal 2 Arrivals

£7.50 per item for up to three hours of storage, £12.50 for three-24 hours, £20 for 24 to 48 hours, £27.50 for 48 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

Terminal 3 Arrivals

£6 per item for up to two hours of storage, £11 for two to 24 hours, £18.50 for 24 to 48 hours, £26 for 48 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

Terminal 4 Arrivals

£6 per item for up to two hours of storage, £11 for two to 24 hours, £18.50 for 24 to 48 hours, £26 for 48 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

Terminal 5 Arrivals

£6 per item for up to two hours of storage, £11 for two to 24 hours, £18.50 for 24 to 48 hours, £26 for 48 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

Gatwick Airport

If you land at Gatwick Airport, you can choose from the following option

South Terminal

£6 per item for up to three hours, £11 for three to 24 hours, £7.50 for 24 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

North Terminal

£6 per item for up to three hours, £11 for three to 24 hours, £7.50 for 24 to 72 hours, and £5 for extra 24 hours.

Luton Airport

If you land at Luton airport, you will have to pay £5 per item for up to two hours, £10 per item for two to 24 hours and £5 for each additional 24 hours.

London City Airport

Travelers will have to pay £10 per item per 24 hours.

Train Stations

If you reach London via train, you can also store your luggage at different train stations. Here is a list of train stations that offer left luggage facility to train travelers.

King’s Cross

Charing Cross

Euston

Liverpool Street

Waterloo

Victoria

Paddington

Make sure to check the opening and closing timings of the storage facilities because some of these facilities might be closed due to coronavirus.

2. Self Storage Services

What if you do not want to store your valuable items at airports and train stations? Thankfully, there are many self-storage service providers in London that have a vast network of storage units spread across London. Your stored items will not only be more secure but also more easily accessible as these facilities are open 24/7.

Whether you want to store items for days or weeks or even months, these self-storage services let you do that. In addition to their state-of-the-art security systems and top-class infrastructure, they also offer businesses the option to use their facility as a warehouse or even store perishable goods. They have a temperature control environment in storage units that maintain the optimum temperature for your items.

Finding their storage units is not difficult either as they are present in multiple locations throughout the city. Some of these service providers even offer packing and moving services which means that they will pick your items from your doorstep and move it to their storage units without you having to worry about anything. Some even provide packing services as well as packing material such as boxes and tapes and assist you in packing all your belongings before moving them to the storage unit.

To make the deal even more interesting, most of them offer generous discounts on their services, especially for new customers. This allows you to save a lot of money and space as you can store your items in their storage units.

Where would you prefer to store your luggage in London?