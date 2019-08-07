Tattoo Aftercare – What Products to Use

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you just got a new tattoo, one of the first things that your tattoo artist will tell you is how much aftercare is important. A tattoo takes four to six weeks to heal completely and one of the biggest mistakes that you could ever make is to allow your tattoo the get dry.

After you get new ink, your ultimate goal should be to avoid scab formation, which will also help prevent scars or lightened spots. In order to prevent scabbing, you should always use a protective cream, salve, or a tattoo-friendly moisturizer that will protect and keep your ink hydrated.

In this article, you will be able to read about eight products that you can use. Let’s take a look at the creams:

1. Brooklyn Grooming Old School Tattoo Balm

This handmade, all-natural formula contains ingredients that are skin-regenerating. It is a blend of sesame oils combined with hemp seeds with beeswax, vitamin E, and Shea butter. These ingredients will work together to speed up the healing and recovery process of your tattoo and skin.

2. CeraVe Healing Ointment

This classic ointment is often recommended for immediate use after getting a tattoo. It is important to cover the wound and prevent infections. Also, if you do not like thick and greasy ointments to your skin, this is probably the best moisturizer that you can get. It will sink in fast and will feel lightweight on your skin.

3. Aveeno Sheer Hydration Daily Moisturizing Lotion

Did you know that it is important to continue hydrating the tattooed area even after it started healing? This lotion will protect your skin with colloidal oatmeal that is both hydrating and soothing to the skin. You can use this lotion for as long as it takes for you tattoo to completely heal.

4. EiR NYC Tattoo Balm

This vegan aftercare product contains five ingredients – Shea butter, vitamin E, coconut oil, rosemary extract, and rose-infused olive oil. Each ingredients plays its part in hydrating, calming, and nourishing the tattooed area and it will make sure that it heals perfectly. If you want to see more information, check this website out.

5. Aquaphor Advanced Therapy Healing Ointment

This ointment is probably one of the most used creams for aftercare and a lot of people swear by it. It absorbs the skin’s natural wound exudates, which keep the area moisturized and it promotes healing. It also forms a barrier on the skin which can keep harmful things away from your tattoo.

6. Vibrancy Serum

For extra hydration and something that will keep your new ink fresh, opt for this body moisturized. It will keep the area hydrated and soothed with a mixture of helpful amino acids and oils, also it has vitamin C that will even and brighten your skin tone.

Conclusion

By choosing any of these six products, you can ensure that your tattoo is hydrated, protected, and safe from harmful things in your environment. Hence, if you are planning on or if you have already got a new tattoo, do not forget to get one of these ointments that will speed up the healing and recovering process.