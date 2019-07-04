The 7 Best Watersport Holiday Destinations

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Packing up the family for a holiday typically means lots of planning! It means even more planning if you’re prepping for an international vacation. Sometimes the most difficult part of planning can be choosing your destination. If you’re one of the thousands of tourists who enjoy snorkelling, diving, surfing or any other variety of watersports, you’re probably interested in checking out watersports resorts. Watersport holiday destinations are usually going to take you to sandy beaches and lots of sun – but where will you go? Check out our list of the top 7 best watersport holiday destinations below.

The Top 7 Destinations for Watersport Enthusiasts

Mexico

What doesn’t say exotic beach vacation better than heading to the Mexican coastline? Diving with sea lions, scoping out whale sharks, surfing, sailing and a slew of other warm water and amazing watersports, you can’t really go wrong by heading here for a holiday. Make sure you’re well prepared to hit the beach by hitting up any of the resort towns near your destination.

Thailand

Surfboarding is a big hit if you make your way to Phuket and Koh Samui in Thailand. Crystal clear sea water and gorgeous scenery, the best time of year to hit these waves is from November to March. Kiteboarding, swimming, diving and snorkelling are all popular watersports at this destination.

Australia

Brisbane has loads of fun activities and amazing events to partake in – especially when it comes to watersports. While surfing and scuba diving, dolphin spotting, boating and swimming are all very popular, paddle boarding is what this destination boasts most. It’s becoming a go-to destination for the sport, so you’ll find the best in gear, teachers, and excitement. Choosing the right clothes for paddle boarding is essential if you want to make the most of your time on the water. You can find out more on Red Original, where an in-depth article on the importance of correct SUP attire has recently been published.

Florida

If you want something a bit more all-inclusive, you might consider hitting the Keys in Key West, Florida. Not only will you have access to literally every kind of sport on water your family could desire, but you’ll also have the opportunity to be taught by the very best – take diving lessons, get schooled on equipment safety and really get the most out of your vacation.

The Caribbean

You have a variety of spots to check out if you’d like to plan a vacation in the Caribbean. From December to April, the Caribbean Islands grant you access to some of the most exciting watersports in the world. Kite surfing is huge here, with warm open waters everywhere you look. Paddle boarding, boating, fishing and even kayaking and snorkelling are an option pretty much anywhere you go.

India

When thinking of the best holiday destinations, India probably doesn’t jump to the forefront of your mind. It’s good to note though, that Rishikesh has recently become the “Adventure Capital of India”, and with good reason. It’s among one of the most popular river rafting destinations in the world, offering skill levels from beginners to extreme. They also offer body surfing and kayaking, but if river rafting is your love you should definitely check it out.

Greece

Mykonos Island in Greece is the place to be if surfing is what you’re looking for. The gorgeous water also lends itself to a ton of scuba diving and snorkelling. Even better, if you’re interested in a fun nightlife and fun outside the water, the area is known to be a party spot. If you’d like to fine-tune your diving skills, they also lay claim to a fantastic school on Paradise Beach!

There are hundreds of other amazing destinations that we couldn’t fit on our list of best holiday destinations for sports on water, but this is a great place to start. Make sure you take proper precautions whenever playing in water. The right gear, training and well-kept equipment can mean a world of difference. Not to mention, utilising the best gear and equipment will help you get the most out of your watersport holiday!