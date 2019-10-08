The Best 9 Must-Watch Highest-Grossing Disney Animated Movies Ever

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you looking for a good animated movie for watching? You are in the right place. I will recommend a list of the best 9 films from Disney below.

Speaking of the animated movies, what came across your mind first?

For me, it is Disney.

The Walt Disney Company is one of the most successful studios of all time.

How can it gain these achievements?

They produced the highest-grossing animated movies as follows.

1. Monsters University

Dan Scanlon directed Monsters University. The main characters are still Monsters of 2001 version: Sully and Mike. But what happened to them after 12 years?

Watch Monsters University know!

Monsters University is about the period when Sulley and Mike study at the college. In the beginning, they are rivals but gradually become best friends.

Do you know how much this movie grossed? It’s $744 million at the box office in the world.

2. Coco

Coco movie, a huge international hit in 2017, was produced by Lee Unkrich. He has co-directed some famous films such as Monsters, Toy Story 2, and Finding Nemo. Finally, he made his debut as a solo director with Toy Story 3.

The movie is about a 12-year-old Miguel who spent his Day of the Dead holiday in Mexico.

What achievements Coco gained:

Grossed $807 million at the box office

Won the Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature

Won Best Original Song with “Remember Me”

3. Inside out

In 2015, Inside Out was made by screenwriters Meg LeFauve and Josh Cooley, and director Pete Doctor. After showing, the movie captures the hearts and minds of the audience all over the world, although it’s considered a tough animated feature to pull off at the beginning.

Even over a few years, Inside Out is still one of the highest-grossing animated films of Disney and Pixar of all time.

The movie is about the mind of a young girl – Riley, with her five personified emotions inside (Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust). They try to adjust for helping her lead a new life in San Francisco.

Below are the achievements of this movie:

It gained a gross of $857 million at the box office all over the world.

The Inside Out was well-received by critics, and it had a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards.

Moreover, this movie was nominated for Best Original Screenplay.

4. Finding Nemo

In 2003, Finding Nemo became a global hit, attracting both children and adults alike.

Finding Nemo is a story about an overprotective clownfish – Marlin and a regal blue tang – Dory, searching Marlin’s son – Nemo on the way to Sydney Harbour. Finally, Marlin learns how to take risks and lets Nemo take care of himself.

With the gross of $940 million at the box office, Finding Nemo is very close to the billion-dollar club.

Keep in mind this thing:

In 2003, making more than a billion dollars with animated features is inconceivable. Therefore, Finding Nemo movie is considered a massive success for the cooperation of Disney and Pixar.

5. The Lion King

The Lion King is only one movie released before 2000 to be in the list of the highest-grossing animated movies.

This story takes place in the kingdom of lions in Africa.

Though this movie is over many years, it grossed $968 million in total. As a symbol, the Lion King 1994 inspired theme park attractions and Broadway shows. In particular, there is a remake in 2019, showing a success between animation genres and live-action.

6. ZOOTOPIA

Zootopia is directed by Rich Moore and Byron Howard, and co-directed by Jared Bush, reaching a billion dollars in the world.

This story features the unlikely partnership between a red fox con artist and a rabbit police officer. This relationship starts when they discover a criminal conspiracy that involves the disappearance of predators.

This film also gained some outstanding achievements: a gross of $75 million in the opening weekend and $1.023 billion around the world.

But here is the most important thing – Zootopia demonstrated that the animation genre could make a lot of money without needing to rely on sequels.

7. Finding Dory

As you can guess, Finding Dory is the sequel to Finding Nemo. It grossed $1.029 billion all over the world and $135 million at the box office at the opening weekend alone.

This movie is a story about the journey of the amnesiac Dory to come back with her parents.

8. Toy Story 3

Toy Story 3 is the first animated film to make more than one billion dollars, and its achievements do not stop there:

Made a worldwide gross of $1.066 billion in total at the box office

Established Lee Unkrich as a blockbuster director

Set Pixar as a vast Hollywood studio

Brought entirely new expectations for the animation genre

The plot of Toy Story 3 still focuses on the toys: Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their friends. They have been donated to a daycare center for new owners.

9. Frozen

Although Frozen started with a low rate of $67 million at the weekend, it grew more over time. And now, it accumulated a global gross of $1.276 billion at the box office. Finally, Frozen is at the top spot of the highest-grossing animated movies.

Frozen tells the story of Anna and Elsa princesses. Anna – a fearless princess with a rugged iceman and his loyal reindeer, went on the way to find her estranged sister. Elsa, who is Anna’s elder sister, has frozen her kingdom with her icy power inadvertently.