It’s a good saying in the cosmetics industry that beauty has no skin color. However, people want to lighten their skin tone and the way you do it matters a lot. Most cosmetics giants produce skin lightening/bleaching products that help change the skin tone. But these products can often time cost a lot of money. So because of that, this article will focus on the best methods to lighten your skin tone.

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon is a very popular ingredient that is frequently used in skin tone lightening products. Lemon helps improve our skin color and deals with several skin conditions as well.

The citric acid present in lemons helps bleach the skin by exfoliating the top layer of your skin. Making a lemon juice solution is very easy and it only requires two to three lemons to do it. When making a lemon juice solution, make sure to squeeze the lemons into a bowl and use a cotton ball to apply it on your skin. After it settles, wash the area where you’ve applied, and repeat until the results are visible.

2. Lemon Milk Soak

Lemon milk soak is a solution for those interested in full body skin lightening. This solution requires milk, lemons, and a bowl to mix both ingredients. Make sure to evenly spread both the lemon and the milk to get the most of this skin lightening solution. Once you’ve got the right mix, soak in the mixture for an hour or so. Once an hour has passed, rinse yourself.

3. Lightening Paste

According to theorganicbeautyexpert.com, a lightening paste solution has been proven to lighten the skin by using nothing but natural ingredients. For the paste, you can use anything from homey, lemon, or Aloe Vera. All three ingredients have skin lightening properties that will help you a lot in your mission to find the perfect skin tone. The paste is a mixture of all ingredients and it can be applied to your face. The paste should stay onto your skin for a total of one hour and then rinsed with lukewarm water. This process should be repeated several times a day for a total of four weeks to get the desired effects.

4. Yogurt Honey Mask

Yogurt is yet another ingredient that contains skin lightening enzymes like milk, lemon, and Aloe Vera. But one thing that honey has is moisturizing and antibacterial properties. To make a yogurt honey mask you need to combine both honey and yogurt to make a nourishing mask. The mixture should sit for a total of five minutes before applying to your skin. The mixture should stay on your skin for 20 minutes before rinsing it with warm water.

5. Papaya Solution

Papaya is very delicious, but it also contains the Papain enzyme which lightens your skin tone. To make papaya even better, it is a natural acne fighter that functions as a natural exfoliator. To make a papaya skin lightening solution, you will need to mash papaya until you get it in paste form. Once you’ve applied it to your skin, leave it for 20 minutes before using lukewarm water to wash it off. This process should be repeated two to three times a day for the next one to two weeks until you see visible signs.