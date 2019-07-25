7 Trendy Makeup Ideas for European Black Women

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Which sane women can hate doing makeup? Admit it or not, but almost every single female wear greasepaint daily. Most of them do not follow general rules about makeup. They keep on repeating the same mistakes over and over without even realization. No doubt European women have flawless black skin. But if you kept on repeating the same mistakes, you will lose its beauty and smoothness. That is why we are here with our general and easy to adopt tips about makeup, especially for black skin.

1 – Use Moisturizer daily

Most women are not into skincare. Although lady love putting every day makeup, they prefer sneaking away. Well, that’s not good at all. Even a perfectly smooth skin could turn into ash-like dry one if you kept on ignoring the care. Our first tip is to moisturize it daily. Best time for moisturizing is either before makeup or after a bath. European women have mostly dry and sensitive skin. So, they can’t afford to skip this step as skipping moisturizing makes the skin more dull and dry.

2 – The Right Shade for Foundation

Most of the makeup artist in London advice women to get a foundation that covers their undertones. Usually, dark women prefer to go for a lighter shade. But lighter shades do not blend well with your skin which results in the cakey foundation look. Cutify suggests that if you want this glossy and brighter look, then use a concealer or lighter shades at the center. But try to cover the rest of the face with your natural shade foundation. If you are one of those people who have difficulty selecting the right shade, then we have a rule of thumb for you. Test foundation shade on your neck instead of hands. If you have already bought a lighter shade, then mix it with some darker color to utilize it.

3 – Sunscreen

Most women have the misconception that dark color is not affected by the UV rays of the sun. But actually, it is the other way around. Because dark color is affected more by sunlight but in different ways. Roaming around in the sun results in patchy and uneven skin tone. So make sure to apply sunscreen before going into the sun. Use tinted sunscreens instead of sheer sunscreens. Never use any cheap sunscreens as you cannot afford to mess up with your face. Moreover, cheap and low-quality products mostly do more harm than good.

4 – Prime and prep your eyes:

One of the biggest mistakes done by most black women is that they forgot to prime their eyes. Any vibrant colored eye shadow is not going to rock your look unless you have primed your eyes. Apply a primer or concealer on your eyelids, instead of jumping directly into eye-shades. Even if you are choosing not to apply eye shadow. Cover your under-eye area with light or natural concealer. In order to give your face a more glow look, you can use gel eye-shades. These gel eye-shades give ‘no makeup look’ glow on your eyes. Leaving eyes out of your regular makeup routine makes you look dull and boring. Avoid using eyeliner for daily use, as it is too mainstream.

Metallic and nude colors have changed the whole scene of the beauty industry. Just apply a little nude or metallic eye-shades to your eyelids if you are in a hurry. You are good to go.

5 – Mascara and liner

No matter where you live and what tone you have. Mascara is always going to add to the beauty of your eyes. Applying little mascara at the start of the day will make you look fresh throughout the day. Black Mascara looks absolutely Cutish for every skin tone. But most face the problem of having thin and small eyelashes. Instead of spending a handsome amount of money on some expensive mascara. Just follow our tip, and you are good to go. Move the wand to and fro at the base while applying mascara in order to give a more extensive look to your eyes lashes. Apply liner at the wing instead of using it in the inner corner of the eyes.

6 – Lipstick

Choosing the right lip color is itself a headache. It is of no doubt that nude colors are the best for black skin tones. But usually, female with dark skin tones are incredibly hesitant when it comes to color. If you have a dark color, it doesn’t mean you have to stay away from dark and vibrant colored lipsticks, for the rest of your life. Some dark colors make dark people look more cutify. These include maroon, red, purple, brown, etc. But avoid using such lipsticks that give a frosty finish.

7 – Skin Cleansing and makeup Removing

This is one of the essential tips and is often neglected by most women. Everything covers with a price. If you wish for flawless skin but sleep with your makeup on then, you can’t get that. In order to keep it healthy and bright, it is essential for you to cleanse it regularly before trashing into your bed. In addition to makeup, it removes all excess oil and dirt from your face. You can use any reliable care brand. Massage your face gently with cleanser and later rinse it. Use a towel to pat your face latter to dry any excess water. Do not rub it harshly over your face. Rubbing towel all over your face does feel good. But it makes it rough and peels some of it away.

We are well aware of the fact that every tone is different. So every type needs various beauty hacks. Whether its Asian or European skin, you have to take care of it. Most ladies complain that they have lost the smoothness and dewiness. Well, that is because they do not bother to take care of it.