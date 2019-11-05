The Coolest Hoodies to Have in Your Wardrobe

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A good hoodie is always popular and whether it is something that you wear when relaxing at home or something you like to have when you are taking a walk in the park, you cannot put on a hoodie at the wrong time. Now, although it might seem like an easy thing, choosing a new hoodie for winter is something that can be a bit time-consuming, especially since there are various brands that you can choose from. And if you are in need of a new hoodie that will keep you warm at all times, this article might help you choose one. Keep in mind that these hoodies are unisex, hence, they can be worn by both men and women.

Let’s take a look at the coolest hoodies you need to have in your closet:

1. “No Coffee No Workee” Hoodie

This hoodie is for all the individuals that cannot start their day without a hot cup of coffee. It is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester which will feel soft against the skin, as well as warm during the cold evenings. It also features a pouch pocket, matching drawstrings, and rib cuffs. Keep in mind that you should purchase a hoodie that is two sizes bigger if you want it to be baggy.

2. “Adopt a Super Dog” Hoodie

If you are someone who loves both dogs and superheroes, it will be difficult for you to take off this hoodie. It has an incredibly cute design featuring nine dogs and what they would look like if they were popular superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Wonder Woman, and so on. It is extra cute and extra comfy.

3. “BTS Donuts Kawaii” Hoodie

Now, if you are a fan of donuts and K-pop music, this super comfy, affordable hoodie is for you. According to kpopbae.com, this hoodie is made from cotton, hence, it provides a warm, comfortable feeling at all times. The hoodie is super quirky and you will definitely be able to stand out from the crowd of the same hoodies.

4. “Totoro Japanese” Hoodie

If you love animated fantasy movies, you must have watched or at least heard of Totoro. This hoodie is made from 55% cotton and 45% polyester french terry that provides extra softness. Keep in mind that you should cold wash it and hang out to dry if you want to keep your print intact.

5. “Sarcasm” Hoodie

If you are often sarcastic, but other people simply cannot get it, why not buy this hoodie that has a definition of sarcasm on it? You will not longer have to explain yourself and people might just figure out that you are sarcastic instead of serious. It comes in five colors and is made from 80% cotton and 20% polyester.

6. “I am Sherlocked” Hoodie

Now this one is for the fans of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes. And true fans of the series will remember what it means to be “Sherlocked”. It features a front pouch pocket and rib cuffs with spandex that will maintain the hoodie’s shape. It also comes in 5 basic colors, hence, you can choose one that will the rest of your clothes best.

Conclusion

The list from this article contains some of the coolest hoodies you can get and as you can see, there is something for everyone. So, now that you know what hoodies are a must-have, do not waste any more time and opt for a hoodie that fits your interests!