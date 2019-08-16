Tips To Buy Jewellery Online In India

We Indians love wearing jewelry, and it constitutes one of the integral aspects of dressing up. We pay loads of importance to jewelry shopping because it is not only a fashion accessory but also a sound investment for the future. With the shift in shopping preferences from brick and mortar stores to browsing the internet, people are buying almost everything online, which includes jewelry too. However, it is very important that you take care of a few aspects before you opt for online jewelry shopping in India.
Browse the following post to learn some effective tips for online shopping!
Here are some tips that may help you:
- Size may not be an issue if you are buying earrings, ear studs, necklaces, etc. However, size may become of the utmost importance when it comes to buying rings, bangles, bracelets, anklets, and other such jewelry items. Check the size of items before you buy.
- Do not forget to check for the warranty or guarantee of the jewelry you are buying. Most online sellers may offer detailed and comprehensive policies on the same. Make sure you are thorough with them before you opt for any purchases from a particular online store.
- Do check for the authenticity seals or purity marks on the ornaments. Most gold, silver, diamond and other precious stone jewelry come with the mark of authenticity and purity, do check for the same.
- Getting in touch with the customer care support is very important if you have certain queries and doubts about buying jewelry from their online store. Clearing doubts is great for ruling out any confusions and discrepancy, which may crop up later.
- Make sure you check out the refund policy in case you wish to return your purchase. Though most jewelers websites have a very coherent return policy, however, it is very important that you check for it in detail.
- Most of us may find it convenient to pay online through a debit card or a credit card, especially if the portal is secured. However, you can also opt for cash on delivery option to have a comfortable and safe shopping experience.
- Do check the product specifications carefully. This is because the images may sometimes not clearly specify all the factors. What may appear too small or too big on the screen may not be so. Read the info on the product carefully to make a wise purchase.
- Compare the prices and cost of the jewelry items before you narrow down to your options. There are many websites with wide varieties of options in diamond & designer gold jewelry and offer lucrative deals. Pick the one that seems most profitable to you by clicking here.
- Do check the reviews of the online store that you wish to buy from. This may help you to know which websites offer better deals and genuine products. Asking for recommendations from friends or family, who may have bought from a particular online store, may prove to be helpful.
- Make sure that you check for the shipping cost. Most sellers offer free delivery options but some may charge extra for shipping.