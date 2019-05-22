The Entire Royal Family Tree Explained

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’ll finally know who’s who in the House of Windsor.

No family tree is more interesting than that of the British royal family. Who wouldn’t want to share blood with the amazing Queen Elizabeth II? What’s amusing about the royals especially is that a lot of them have titles determined by their relation to Her Majesty. Here, we explain who’s who in the Windsor family.

First is Her Majesty, the Queen, who holds the highest level of the royal hierarchy. As the heir of the British Crown and constitutional monarch of Commonwealth realms, she has the utmost authority. Her husband is Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen’s four kids are: The Prince of Wales (the oldest son), the Duke of York (the middle son), the Earl of Wessex (the youngest son), and the Princess Royal (the Queen’s only daughter).

Charles, who is the Prince of Wales, used to be married to Diana, the Princess of Wales, but they got a divorce in 1996. Together, they had two children: Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Prince Charles’ got remarried and his current wife, Camilla, has the title the Duchess of Cornwall because they didn’t want it to be connected to Diana and use the title of Princess of Wales. The wife of Prince William, Kate Middleton, holds the title the Duchess of Cambridge. Thy have two sons, George and Louis, are they have titles of Princes of Cambridge, and their daughter Charlotte has the title of the Princess of Cambridge. The wife of Prince, Meghan Markle, now hold the title of the Duchess of Sussex. Their son is Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor—and he’s not a prince for a specific reason.

Andrew, who is the Duke of York, got married to Sarah, the Duchess of York. They got divorced in 1996, but before they did they had two children, Princess Beatrice of York and Princess Eugenie of York. If they happened to have a son, his title would be Prince of York.

Edward, who is the Earl of Wessex, has a marriage with Sophie, the Countess of Wessex. They have a son James and his title is the Viscount Severn and they also have a daughter who is the Lady Louise Windsor.

Princess Royal is a title given to a British monarch’s oldest daughter, and in that case her husband receives will have no royal title. Princess Anne is married to Vice-Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Source: rd.com