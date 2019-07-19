The Naughtiest Tales To Get You Hot and Heavy

Adult films may reign supreme, but sometimes written tales of IRL sexual situations can sometimes turn you on so much that you gotta grab that vibe right now.

Did you did enjoy the infamous 50 Shades of Grey books? Yeah, me neither. There weren’t many steamy scenes and they only lasted a few pages. Couldn’t we just have skipped over the coming-of-age crap and get to the hardcore banging?

That’s what makes these following short stories so great — all sensuality, no filler. Plus you can insert in your own before and after scenarios! There’s nothing like using your imagination sometimes, especially in bed.

You know what else is great about reading these people’s bedroom adventures? The fact that they are real. It makes me so happy that something so damn hot has happened to someone else. (Yes, there is a lot of jealousy, too.)

So dim the lights. Maybe some cheesy candles? Make a pillow fort. Put your fancy panties on. Then take them off and read on! These little reads from Redditand sarcasmlol will have you making a mess in your bed.

My best sex was a one night stand turn into a three day f***fest. I was out at the clubs and I see a girl I know making out with this really hot, thin brunette. This brunette was all about fun, she kissed me, repeatedly flashed and played with her tits in front of me.

We sat down at a bar, she bought me a drink. She really knew how to be coy, playful and say the right things. Proclaimed I wasn’t her type but so good looking she didn’t care, kissed me more. It was nearing closing time and she left her barstool for a bit to get something, fifteen minutes went by and I decided I didn’t want to wait anymore so I headed to the exit to find her again. She extaticly threw her arms around my neck. An important lesson to learn there, never let a hyperactive boozed girl disappear.

Nonetheless, we head back to my place and boy do we get it on. For three days with only a short break on day two for her to go home and get stuff we f***ed and f***ed and f***ed. I usually don’t orgasm from sex but I shot a f***ing jet stream into her several times. Slapping, choking, asslicking, anal. I burried my tongue so far into her ass I almost came from that alone. We used over half a bottle of oil and loads of lube, slid around on each other. I ate her out so many times I had trouble speaking due to my tongue being worn out. And she knew how to suck dick, not sensual, not casualy but like she worshipped the cock. The kind of blowjob you feel like she treats your dick as the source of life.

Whenever we took a break we’d lay on the couch and watch some movie I’d just slide it inn and just lay there slowly f***ing throughout the whole movie, then back to playraping. I love ass to mouth and licking ass so I made sure to f*** her in both holes then face f*** her then make out like our tongues were glued to each other, sharing the taste of her juices.

After she left on the third day I was so sexed up and horny I headed out to the bar to get laid. At the entrance to the club I met some female friends of me that started clapping. Turns out I rocked her world so hard she’d never gotten f***ed like that ever in her life.

Sadly we never hooked up again, some almosts but usually ended in us making out at clubs then either of us getting s***faced and disappearing. I’m still good friends with her, she’s engaged to some dude now but we both remember and talk our wonderful weekend together. If she’s ever single again I’ll text her in a heartbeat.

The other best sex I had was the girl that taught me the joy of oil. I brought a couple girls and a mate home for an afterparty. Went into my bedroom and f***ed for a while. Pretty damn good. She needed some rest so I went into the livingroom, had sex with the other girl whilst my mate was in the bathroom, came in like two minutes. He leaves with the girl.

I head back into the bedroom, and now that we were alone she turned into a sexfiend. She took my oil and oiled us both up completely. She has large cheekbones, the most seductive green eyes and big pouty lips. She oiling my saft with both her hands while sucking me occasionally looking up with her f*** me face was amazing. She had never liked anal, but we went into the shower, I said “f*** this Im not letting this chance go”, lubed her ass up good fingering her with three fingers before I slid inn and sent to town. Her screaming my name and complimenting me while I hammered her ass was amazing. We ended up f***ing everywhere, even ruined my sink as it tore from the wall. We ended up f***ing for years when she got away from her boyfriend. She’s single now so started seeing her again.

It seems sex that glorifies me really turns me on, god knows why but vocal, seductive women that take charge, compliment me but let me dominate them really gets me going. (BRAINPLUNDERER)