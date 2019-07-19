The Naughtiest Tales To Get You Hot and Heavy

You better be at home if you read these
Adult films may reign supreme, but sometimes written tales of IRL sexual situations can sometimes turn you on so much that you gotta grab that vibe right now.
Did you did enjoy the infamous 50 Shades of Grey books? Yeah, me neither. There weren’t many steamy scenes and they only lasted a few pages. Couldn’t we just have skipped over the coming-of-age crap and get to the hardcore banging?
That’s what makes these following short stories so great — all sensuality, no filler. Plus you can insert in your own before and after scenarios! There’s nothing like using your imagination sometimes, especially in bed.
You know what else is great about reading these people’s bedroom adventures? The fact that they are real. It makes me so happy that something so damn hot has happened to someone else. (Yes, there is a lot of jealousy, too.)
So dim the lights. Maybe some cheesy candles? Make a pillow fort. Put your fancy panties on. Then take them off and read on! These little reads from Redditand sarcasmlol will have you making a mess in your bed.
Sexy Bender
My best sex was a one night stand turn into a three day f***fest. I was out at the clubs and I see a girl I know making out with this really hot, thin brunette. This brunette was all about fun, she kissed me, repeatedly flashed and played with her tits in front of me.
We sat down at a bar, she bought me a drink. She really knew how to be coy, playful and say the right things. Proclaimed I wasn’t her type but so good looking she didn’t care, kissed me more. It was nearing closing time and she left her barstool for a bit to get something, fifteen minutes went by and I decided I didn’t want to wait anymore so I headed to the exit to find her again. She extaticly threw her arms around my neck. An important lesson to learn there, never let a hyperactive boozed girl disappear.
Nonetheless, we head back to my place and boy do we get it on. For three days with only a short break on day two for her to go home and get stuff we f***ed and f***ed and f***ed. I usually don’t orgasm from sex but I shot a f***ing jet stream into her several times. Slapping, choking, asslicking, anal. I burried my tongue so far into her ass I almost came from that alone. We used over half a bottle of oil and loads of lube, slid around on each other. I ate her out so many times I had trouble speaking due to my tongue being worn out. And she knew how to suck dick, not sensual, not casualy but like she worshipped the cock. The kind of blowjob you feel like she treats your dick as the source of life.
Whenever we took a break we’d lay on the couch and watch some movie I’d just slide it inn and just lay there slowly f***ing throughout the whole movie, then back to playraping. I love ass to mouth and licking ass so I made sure to f*** her in both holes then face f*** her then make out like our tongues were glued to each other, sharing the taste of her juices.
After she left on the third day I was so sexed up and horny I headed out to the bar to get laid. At the entrance to the club I met some female friends of me that started clapping. Turns out I rocked her world so hard she’d never gotten f***ed like that ever in her life.
Sadly we never hooked up again, some almosts but usually ended in us making out at clubs then either of us getting s***faced and disappearing. I’m still good friends with her, she’s engaged to some dude now but we both remember and talk our wonderful weekend together. If she’s ever single again I’ll text her in a heartbeat.
The other best sex I had was the girl that taught me the joy of oil. I brought a couple girls and a mate home for an afterparty. Went into my bedroom and f***ed for a while. Pretty damn good. She needed some rest so I went into the livingroom, had sex with the other girl whilst my mate was in the bathroom, came in like two minutes. He leaves with the girl.
I head back into the bedroom, and now that we were alone she turned into a sexfiend. She took my oil and oiled us both up completely. She has large cheekbones, the most seductive green eyes and big pouty lips. She oiling my saft with both her hands while sucking me occasionally looking up with her f*** me face was amazing. She had never liked anal, but we went into the shower, I said “f*** this Im not letting this chance go”, lubed her ass up good fingering her with three fingers before I slid inn and sent to town. Her screaming my name and complimenting me while I hammered her ass was amazing. We ended up f***ing everywhere, even ruined my sink as it tore from the wall. We ended up f***ing for years when she got away from her boyfriend. She’s single now so started seeing her again.
It seems sex that glorifies me really turns me on, god knows why but vocal, seductive women that take charge, compliment me but let me dominate them really gets me going. (BRAINPLUNDERER)
Stranger Danger
My ex-boyfriend dumped me for a 23-year-old girl, so the morning I moved out of the place where we lived together for three years. After moving to a new place I was depressed as f**k. I needed to feel wanted and needed someone who can love me. So, I thought a random Tinder hookup would do the work, at least temporarily. It wasn’t hard for me to find a good looking guy on Tinder. So we decided to meet at a bar. I didn’t expect much, but when I met him I felt really good. He told me about his life stories and about his family. He was actually smart and funny.
Since he was in town on business, and I was really craving to sleep with someone without any expectations of it turning into something. Well, we did it the same night. HIs dick was enormous. I also let him f*** me three times in three hours in his hotel room. I swear those poundings cured my heartaches. via SarcasmLOL
That Hammer
Had a girl over and started having sex. It was great, and after a half hour I’m close to finishing. Part of the reason we started is because it was raining outside and she was turned on by it, the sound. During my vinegar strokes, a big lightning strike comes through the window and glows on my face. And as a I let out the last thrust, the loudest thunder crack you’ve ever heard rattles the house as I’m climaxing. I’ll never forget the look on her face. It was awesome.
TL;DR She had sex with Thor. (hammerboner)
I gotta try this
Once my lesbian friend took me to a sex party. Since I’m not at all interested in the same gender, I didn’t think I’d be turned on. I just planned to hang out with her and eat some snacks and watch the live action. As soon as I entered, it felt a little awkward and creepy but the cocktails cured my weirdness.
Soon enough, I was horny AF. I had no idea what I was doing and at one point, two naked blonde girls were sucking on my breasts while the other one f***ed me with a dildo. I’ve never screamed harder than when I climaxed with all those women. It made me wonder: Do we ever need penises? via SarcasmLOL
Forever Memories
My best sexual experience was my very first one and it’s one of my school stories. I had a huge crush on her and even she knew about it. One day when I was walking in the courtyard of the school, she came to me and out of the blue, she asked if she can drop me home. That was literally a shock for me.
We were sitting in the car then all of a sudden she started massaging my crotch. I was rock hard in a nanosecond. After few minutes, while her hand was still massaging my crotch, she stopped the car in a lonely place. Then she removed her seatbelt, leaned over, and unzipped my pants. This whole thing was no lesser than a dream for me. Then She took out my cock out, and then licked her lips, coated them with her saliva and started giving me a BJ that I had never imagined. Every vessel in my body was on fire and I was horny AF. I was feeling like a champion. It’s been fifteen years, I’m still recalling that scene regularly in my imagination, and every time when I think of it, I masturbate. via SarcasmLOL
Hate F***
A week after moving in together with my boyfriend, I had a grand plan to seduce him right after he was back from work. I was wearing sexy long lace kimono and a barely there bra and panty set. By the time he got home, though—three hours late—my energy was completely zapped. I was on the couch wearing my cozy robe watching TV. When he entered, I wanted nothing to do with him and I wasn’t really horny until he said, ‘Hate f*** me.’ Those words triggered something inside me. I stood up, stripped my robe off and dragged him into the bedroom. I was on top and I started humping him then I f***ed him real hard. It was the hottest experience that I can remember. via SarcasmLOL
Did he have to pay for this?
A friend of ours set us up on a blind date of sorts. It was literal for her because she was blindfolded for some of the sex, while also being tied to one of those bars that are used to restrain subs(she’s REALLY into BDSM). It started out relatively simple, but eventually, she asked me to take the blindfold off, and when our eyes locked, we went crazy. For three straight hours, we f***ed like two horny bulls in a China shop. I was having her scratch and bite me while I had her against the wall. According to her, I’m the best ride she had in about 10 years. I got to take her anal virginity. We used the bar again (had it removed before the blindfold came off), but I accidentally snapped it in half. My god it was just amazing all around. I don’t even remotely care that she was spotting and it became period sex. That made me realize I have a blood fetish, so that’s always fun to find out 😀
That, kids, is the night I lost my virginity (Undecided_User_Name)
A Comfortable Flight
My girlfriend has an insatiable appetite for sex. So before going to the airport, we had sex at home. By the time we were boarding, she was already horny and ready for more. We checked the plane’s bathroom, but it looked too weird and we didn’t really like the idea of doing it in the bathroom.
Them we requested two blankets from the flight attendants. We covered ourselves in the blanket, then she slipped her hand beneath the makeshift barrier, withdrew my d*ck, and started playing with it. Her touch gave me an instant erection and I was feeling really horny. This whole thing was happening in a three-seat row. She was sitting by the window, I was in the center, and a middle-aged stranger was sitting near the aisle.
While jerking me off slowly, she whispered in my ear that she wanted to make me come. It was very weird sitting next to a complete stranger, and it wasn’t easy to control my heavy breathing. But it was incredibly sexy to do this thing with my girlfriend on a plane, even she enjoyed the play. I would never forget that innocent hand-job and this one has to be one of the most amazing make-out stories we both can remember. via SarcasmLOL
Hostel Horny
In my late 20s, I traveled all over Europe with a close friend. It was our last day in Bulgaria when a well-built guy walked into our hostel. I was physically attracted to him and after months of backpacking without hooking up. I wasn’t looking for romance and love stories, I was thirsty for sex. Once he set his bags down, I walked up to him and started a normal conversation, during which I found two things about him: He was a British-Indian boxer, which explained the toned body, and he was 7 years older than me. That was enough for me to pull his pants down. Right outside the place we stayed in, I gave him a blowjob with more gusto than I’d ever devoted to oral sex. Later we went to his place and I had one of the amazing nights I can remember. via SarcasmLOL
Je Ne Sais Quoi
I’m not the type of woman who uses her sexuality as an advantage. But a couple of years ago, I got a job at a firm working for a man I was attracted to. He wasn’t especially tall or handsome but he exuded this—the only fitting word is magical, no spellbinding—energy. Every time we passed each other, the sexual tension was always high. A volcano of erotic energy would always erupt inside me whenever we made eye contact. Deep down I always knew that I couldn’t possibly be alone in feeling this way, but months went by and we managed to maintain a purely professional relationship.
It was the day when I completed one year in the company, I looked up from my desk to see him standing in the doorway. It was 8 o’clock, so everyone had already left. He didn’t have to say a word as he closed the door and walked to me. I stood and untucked my blouse, reassuring him silently that I was ready for it. When we finally accepted each other for the first time, that volcano burst inside and seconds later I was pressed against the wall and his dick was deep inside me. We f***ed like animals, and we climaxed simultaneously. via SarcasmLOL
That Librarian Thing
I was dating this really shy, quiet, slightly nerdy girl. Even though she was 24, she looked like she was 16 half the time, to the point where it would almost bother me. You wouldnt describe her as sexy, but as adorable. A nice girl. A sweetheart. She was totally the exact opposite of my type, but she was so smart, and an all around really good person. Anyway, the 1st time we had sex, she asked me to lie on the bed and close my eyes. I assumed she was just a little self conscious or something. When she told me to open them, she had her hair down and was wearing black lace lingerie and fishnets. Giving me a mischevious, Stoya like smile she starts massaging my entire body, teasing her tongue all over it and lightly blowing while Im damn near going crazy. By the time she finally whispered “take me now” I had never before or after wanted a woman so f***ing bad. God damnit i miss her. [deleted user]
Cougar
I have several stories to tell but the one I’m gonna talk about is really memorable for me. Sex in the shower is always different from what we expect but random sex in an outdoor shower in a small beach is really a life-changing experience. I rented a room for a week in Montauk last summer to get out of the city and spend some quality time with myself. What I didn’t expect is that the person I rented from would be this sexy, middle-aged woman.
On the very first night, she left her bedroom door open just enough so I could watch her half naked. Her activities made me really horny. On night three, I was taking a shower outside around 10 pm the I saw the door latch rise. I was sure that it was her. When the door swung I saw her in a string bikini bottom, no top, and her nipples were just as erect as my d*ck. I pulled her close and fingered her pussy to turn her on. Then I f***ed her from behind. It felt amazing. via SarcasmLOL
Original by Chewy Boese