The Patch Trend is Back – Here are 6 Ways to Style Patches

A cloth badge or as it is commonly known, a patch is an embroidered piece of cloth that is sewn onto the fabric or attached with a pin. There are also some modern methods such as adhesive, iron-on, or Velcro. The advancements in computerized machines have turned the once rare art into mass-production.

These embroidered patches were created thousands of years ago as an identification tool for the military and other uniformed personnel. Today, they are used by sports teams, government organizations, as well as companies, to denote position, rank, or specialized units. These patches can be attached to almost anything like t-shirts, jackets, jeans, bags, sneakers, sweaters, and even phone cases. They can also make anything look stylish, elegant, bolt, or rebellious. In this article, you will be able to read about 6 ways to style these patches. Let’s take a look:

1. Heavy Metal Lover

If you want to achieve the classic, ‘80s metalhead look, you should add several studs and patches to a denim vest or jacket, and wear it over a band t-shirt (preferably white), and denim jeans or a skirt. Also, add a dog tag necklace and a bullet belt to finish off your heavy metal outfit.

2. Remember, Less is More

One of the easiest ways to start implementing the patches trend into your closet is to take an old t-shirt, find a patch with a motif that you like, and apply it to the shirt. Where there is one, there will be more. You can pair it with a choker necklace and jeans to achieve that ‘90s grunge look.

3. Military Jackets

Place your patches where they were meant to be in the first place – on a military jacket! You can embellish your military jacket with a wide range of things. You can take one patch and place it on your sleeve or you can even add several of them to the jacket. Also, you can even glam it up by adding some pins and jewels. Add an interesting necklace and you are good to go.

4. On Your Jeans

This is also one of the most common ways to wear these clothes accessories. You can apply a few patches on each leg, or add some to the back pockets. Pair the jeans with a simple tee, a blazer, a chain necklace, and some amazing lace-up sandals if you want an elegant look. Also, various companies manufacture these patches, such as customembroideredpatches.com that can create and customize any patch that you want.

5. On a Leather Jacket

You can be an instant rock star with a few star patches on the sleeves of your brown or black leather jacket. Pair it with black pants and a lace top to get a delicate, but a tough outfit. However, if you are a rock ‘n’ roll fan, you can cover the entire jacket with studs and patches, pair it with a band t-shirt, white pants, and you will be set!

6. On Your Sneakers

You can even add some interesting details to your plain white or black sneakers with these cute, yet effective patches. Wear these sneakers to add a little bit of fun to your casual outfits like simple jeans and a plain t-shirt.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various ways in which you can style these patches. Also, they will not only add fun to your outfit but can also transform any piece of clothing that you have. Even the old t-shirts and jeans that you left in your closet for a long time.