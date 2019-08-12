The pain of betrayal in love – how can you overcome?

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Forgiving & forgetting a person who used to be in a relationship with us has never been easy. It even takes someone’s whole life to do. Forgetting & forgiving are much harder than ever when you were betrayed. Especially in love, betrayal seems the most devastating loss & scary thing for many people. When you are betrayed, what you need to do to overcome this sense of loss? How to move through it? Let keep scrolling for below advice! They are very useful for you.

Betrayal in love – the devastating loss a person can experience

No one can betray on you if you don’t believe in them, you don’t love them. In other word, betrayal happens when you have experience trust in the betrayer. You believe in them, but their acts violate your trust and put their own self-interest first.

So, what is a betrayal? When we trust someone, we think that they won’t hurt us. But no one knows what would happen exactly in this life. Anyone can change, too. Anyone can hurt us at any time, at anywhere and due to anything. And when they hurt us, our trust in them is gone and we aware that we have lost something important.

A sense of loss occurs in your mind. It may be the loss in physical, emotional, spiritual form. Sometimes this sense of loss occurs in all of these forms, depending on the relationship. This sense of loss is absolutely unlike a loss such as death or illness. The loss which is related to death doesn’t give you any other choice. But the loss comes from betrayal makes the person who was betrayed believe that there are still other choices besides what they chose. They were betrayed just by what they chose was wrong.

The betrayal is whatever forms of loss; the grief which the person was betrayed have to be suffered from is always real and need to overcome. But this is extremely hard to do. Many people shared that they had been unable to make any sense out of this loss. They didn’t understand the emotions they had felt. And they asked themselves why this had happened or why they must be suffered from this before they could really take action to protect themselves.

To overcome the pain of betrayal – what you should do?

We know that overcome betrayal is not easy for anyone. But betrayal is not the end of your life. So, why do you let yourself be drowned in the misery while there are wonderful things waiting for you outside? To move through it, let follow our useful below advice.

Firstly, acknowledge your feelings

The first stage of the grief we have to face is the shock. We feel as someone punched us. But there is a tendency to disbelieve the betrayal. All that you want to do is ignore it. You even get mad if anyone else reminds you of what happened. You may blame for a third party for making things up. If you acknowledge the betrayal & the loss, this stage ends quickly. However, acknowledging this feeling is not easy for most of us.

Try to be calm down & don’t think about the revenge

After you understand you are facing which situation, some people decide to dismiss the seriousness & try to forgive the betrayer quickly. But others feel anger, even intense anger. You are not wrong when you feel anger in this stage. But you have to pay attention to your actions. Because many things go wrong when you are angry.

Anger influences on our actions. Therefore, it is not surprised when someone wants to hurt the person hurt them. However, the best action in this stage is doing nothing. You need to space to process this situation instead of regretting rash actions. During this stage, you should find someone who is ready to listen and share your feelings without feeding your anger. A trusted and unbiased friend is needed for you. Another way to deal with your anger is by making an appointment with a therapist.

Confide in someone trusted

When you move through your anger, the sadness attacks you. It is time when you recognize the full extent of what you have lost. This feeling makes you miss good things, nice memories in your relationship. Your heart is broken into hundreds of pieces. Your trust is shattered because you know that you never get complete trust back. In your mind, you always understand that the capacity to betray us of the betrayer exists. They can betray us at any time again although we can continue this relationship. You need to release these emotions before you get mad. Again, talking to someone trusted or crying is a good way to do.

Accept situation & take action on your relationship

Finally, you are at the stage of acceptance. You accept what happened. And this is time for you to think clearly about your situation as well as decide what the best action is to deal with. Actions are not the same for all people. Each person has their own choice. Someone chooses to continue their relationship with the person hurt them. It may lead to a more hurt or happy ending. We don’t know what happens. Someone decides to give it up because there are too many good things outside.

Should you forgive & continue your relationship after betray?

If you are considering to forgive and continue a relationship with the betrayer or not, our questions can help you a little bit:

Please think about the betrayer’s action. They recognize the hurt caused or not? Are they trying to heal your feeling & change their behavior or not? Is their behavior typical or single instance? Is there anything worth forgiveness?….

If answers for these questions are negative, why you let them continue to bother you, they don’t deserve to be in a relationship. And this relationship should be ended totally. You can forgive them but shouldn’t continue the relationship.

Forgive the betrayer or not?

As you know, time is a great tool to heal the broken hurt. But how can we control the time? No way to control it. Overcoming the pain of betrayal is not extremely a path full of roses. It is full of thorns. Family, friends, therapists can help you, support you, but it is impossible to be dependent on their help. You need to try your best & have your personal journey. Make your great loss become the motivation for the growth! And it is necessary to trust again.

Don’t replay past emotion. To avoid replaying, you can make your day busy by traveling to new destinations, taking part in activities, meeting friends. Positive thoughts & actions are necessary. Don’t let negative thoughts be full of your mind. You are betrayed in a relationship which doesn’t mean everything in your life ends. Not all hope is lost. And there are many amazing things outside waiting for you to discover. You cry you feel anger, you want to scream or punch something – do what you want to release your feelings. However, remember that don’t seek revenge because what you get then maybe worse.