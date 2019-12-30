Nicole Kidman Takes Romantic Walk With Her Husband Make-Up Free And She Looks Amazing

Celebrities are more similar to us (regular people), than that we give them credit for. Moreover, Nicole Kidman proves this statement.

Nicole, 52-years-old, and her husband, famous singer Keith Urban are one of the long-lasting Hollywood couples that still enjoy each other’s company. They are down to earth couple, that loves doing ordinary things. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Nicole was seen make-up free on their romantic beach stroll, while on the Australian holiday.

One of the most famous actresses of today was spotted holding hands with her loved one in her hometown of Sydney, Australia. It seems that the 27th of December is a great day to walk on the beach. At least in Australia, it is.

Moreover, it seems that loved birds are still very much in love and enjoy their moments together. For a day on the beach, Nicole went for a natural look, blue bikini with floral prints, and an on-hand husband with exciting tattoos.

Nicole and Keith shared their love on social media and coffee break to wish everyone a great holiday season. Therefore, this blonde actress wrote, “From our family to you and yours. Blessings to you all this holiday season 🎅❤️🙏.” Since Nicole is pretty busy because of her new movie Bombshell and press tour for the movie, we just hope that Nicole used the warm days in her hometown to recharge. Bombshell premiered on 13, December and so far, it seems that people enjoy this story and amazing performance. However, when it comes to box office, things don’t look too look. However, Moreover, Robbie and Theron were nominated for Best Actress – Drama and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

We know that on her ride to Sydney, Kidman ran into an excellent friend of hers and fellow actor – Russell Crowe. How awesome is that?!