What Happens to Men Who Get Their Peens Removed

A New Way of Living

It’s no secret that people wishing to transition from male to female can get their peens removed. The procedure to switch genitals is about $20k. After adding on facial works and implants, patients are looking at about a $100k bill. More than that, only about 500 companies in the U.S. offer gender-inclusive health care coverage. So, a person will have to spend money there as well.

With the new technical advances, there is an estimated 1.5 million transgender people in the U.S. alone.

Not everyone putting their peens under the knife want them removed though. There are a few men out there who have needed to get their members taken away for medical reasons or accidents, like a botched circumcision. That means dealing with a lot, psychically and emotionally.

Alex Duke had to have his member cut off involuntarily. He opened up to Cracked about the questions everyone has to have for him.

After Surgery

Doctors found cancer in Alex’s peen, but luckily they caught it early on before it spread. Still, the tumors were prevalent enough and spreading enough that Alex had to make a choice… Let the cancer spread or remove what was there.

Alex decided to have surgeons take away his member, leaving just a quarter of an inch.

Alex was hoping things would return to normal after he was cancer-free, but things were immediately different. “In fact, within a few months of the surgery, everyone was telling me that I was pretty much an entirely different person,” he said.

“Before the surgery I was talkative, confident, and really social. Afterwards? I felt like a second-rate member of society,” Alex shared. He continue to say people who get their penis removed have to “deal with psychological” trauma for years.

“A lot of men have penis envy that revolves around being a size too small, but nobody tells you how to deal with Size Zero,” he continued.

Self-Esteem

Alex was once bubbly, but after his loss, he stopped talking to coworkers. He felt like women wouldn’t want to talk to him, and he also felt like less of a man around other guys.

“Only when it’s gone do you realize that from a very young age, males take an approach to life that boils down to, ‘Everything’s going to be fine; I’ve got this penis here,’” he said. “And then there was constantly dealing with how people find out, reliving that moment every time.”

Functioning

Doing everyday things changes. Alex explains how he had to learn to urinate differently. As every penectomy is different, the patient has to “experiment.”

He explained:

“Urinals are no longer an option, unless you’re practically dry-humping them. Sitting down is also rough, since with only the stub left, pee flies out at an angle that somehow manages to hit the back of the toilet. Eventually, I figured out a way by kneeling down at the right angle to pee ‘normally’ into a standard toilet.”

Even hot showers are painful for Alex because his genital region is extremely sensitive. He had to use a (mostly) unrolled condom in the shower for six months because it was so tender.

Pants shopping became more difficult for Alex, too. Because his “stub” was so sensitive, he had to find pants that could give breathing room in the crotch but weren’t so baggy that they’d fall down.

Original by Jordie Lee