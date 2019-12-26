They Did It Again! Wrecking Love Between Miley And Liam Ended With Final Divorce

Miley Cyrus is known for being an outspoken person and not holding back when it comes to promoting personal interests and opinions.

Nowadays, Miley is one of the most potent celebrities when it comes to sharing and promoting self-care and self-love. Moreover, she uses social media as a useful tool to preach on self-care.

At the same time, she just went through the final stage of divorcing famous actor Liam Hemsworth. In she knew manner, she shared on her Instagram story – “Take time off, relax, enjoy warm meals, indulge in the sweets we usually try to stay away from but alsooooooo KEEP MOVING!” This 27-years-old star motivated her fans to be fair and gentle toward themselves.

Moreover, she encourages her fans to take at least 15-20 minutes a day to care about themselves. After all, if you don’t care about yourself, who will? It seems that Miley is well-aware of this, and she wants to help people by reminding them that their body is their temple and that their piece of mind and mental stability can’t have a price.

Next, she added how active morning helped her be and do better. Each morning she takes long walks either with her mom or with her dog, or both — movement matters.

According to different sources, Miley and Liam settled. Moreover, their agreement wasn’t stressful or disrespectful. The couple has no children.

They had joined the pet family, and each will be taking the pets they own. So, they will remain dedicated pet-parents to their animals. Their representatives called upon reporters to respect their process and privacy.

Professionally, the former couple signed a prenup so that properties will be divided. At the moment, Cyrus is dating TV personality Kaitlynn Carter, while Liam is dating model Gabriella Brooks.