This is What Jennifer Lopez Eats for Breakfast

Firstly, do you know that globally known actress and singer, Jennifer Lopez, is 50-years-old now? It may seem hard to believe that because of her physique and face, but the truth is that she looks fantastic, and she is 50. The famous singer shared that she feels and looks better now than 20 years ago. Maybe she is aging backward?

Jennifer’s Motivation To Workout

Jennifer loves to work out, and she is especially now in hard workout flow before her debut at the SuperBowl LIV halftime show with Shakira on Feb. 2. The famous Latino singers will perform for millions and millions of viewers. To maintain her unique physique, Jennifer workout and applies specific food philosophies. She is very strict about what she consumes. You can’t find any alcohol, caffeinated coffee, processed foods, refined foods, or any junk food in her kitchen. She prefers to stick to foods that are rich in nutrients for a balanced intake. Her food is all organic and all on high-quality proteins. Most importantly, everything is fresh.

JLo’s Breakfast

Jennifer starts her day with a nutrient-packed berry smoothie containing lemon juice, cinnamon, honey, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, Greek yogurt, and a large scoop BodyLab TastyShake. She also trains with, Dodd Romero, fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s trainer. Dodd shared that the famous star starts her day with a glass of lemon water, before her morning smoothie. She also drinks a huge amount of water before a workout. “I try to keep my body hydrated and well-rested after every workout,” she said. “That way, I’m ready to hit it hard again the next day.” Whatever she is doing, she is doing a fantastic job.

Moreover, Jennifer is always happy to share her tricks on a healthy life and workouts with the world. Let’s Get Loud singer is on a mission for staying young forever, and it seems that she is on the right track.