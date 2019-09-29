Tia Carrere Death Rumors, Biography, Career, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Even though Tia Carrere is mostly known from her work on “General Hospital,” a soap opera, she didn’t start her career as an actress. Firstly, she appeared in a reality tv show. Later, her career emerged into several branches, and she is now working as a singer, model, and as we said, actress. She has made quite a career for herself over the years.

Her most prominent work as of late is her appearance in “Lilo & Stitch” where she appeared as character Nani Pelekai, Lilo’s sister. Besides her professional life, there is not so much known about her private life. We came to the conclusion that she is a very much private person. Let us give you an insight into her life unknown to the public.

Private Life

Tia Carrere is born as Althea Rae Janairo in Honolulu, Hawaii on the second of January 1967. Her parents are Alexander Janairo and Audrey Duhinio Janairo. She wanted to become a singer and an actress since she was a little girl. She even competed in “Star Search” talent show back in 1985, where she ended up on the sixth place. Her first appearance was in “Airwolf” tv show which was broadcasted back in 1985. However, she didn’t succeed at first, but she attracted some attention from some people from the show business who cast her in “Aloha Summer.”

Tia Carrere Career

Firstly, she appeared in “Wayne’s World” in 1992 where she portraited Wayne’s girlfriend. Her passion for music became even bigger after filming this movie. In 1993, she released her first album called “Dream” who was highly successful in the Philippines. Her second album, “Hawaiiana” was released in 2007, and its success was almost immediate once again. Two years later, she released her third album “Ikena” which earned her a Grammy award that same year. In 2011, she earned one more Grammy award for her fourth album called “Huana Ke Aloha.”

Net Worth

Tia Carrere’s net worth is estimated at $5 million. She earned her money in the showbusiness from the early the nineties to today. Her versatility helped her earned her bread and butter in many different branches like music, acting, and appearing in reality tv shows. Her net worth grew enormously over the years. Today, it feels like she is taking a break from her professional life; she has enough money for living a comfortable life without working. We got some information that she is preparing herself for some new projects she wants to present to the public in the next few years.

Death Rumors

Over the years, strange death rumors of Tia Carrere were flooding the internet. We are not sure what the reason for this is. It was though that the reason for these rumors is she was a victim of a death hoax. However, this rumor was dismissed by her representatives some time ago. At one moment, she started avoiding the public eye, so the rumors about her death started accumulating. She is very much alive, and she is working on some new projects which don’t necessarily need attention from the public.