Yolandi Visser Net Worth, Bio, Career

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Yolandi Visser is a well-known musician who is most famously known as a part of the Die Antwoord band. There are two members of the group, one of which is the musician, and the other member is called Ninja.

If you want to know some more details about this talented hip-hopper as well as what is her net worth in 2019, then we suggest that you keep on reading our article.

Bio

Yolanda Visser’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius, as she was born on December 1, 1984. She was born in Eastern Cape, located in South Africa on the African continent, and therefore her nationality is South-African.

Her father is called Ben Du Toit, and there is no other information about her family/ we don’t know the name of her mother, and if she has any siblings. The musician went to a school in Pretoria, also located in South Africa, and since she was already in love with music, she found herself already diving into musical waters.

Yolandi Visser Career

During her school years, Yolandi Visser fell in love with a boy named Markus, who became her boyfriend. The two recorded songs, as he was also very fond of music, and he thought Visser had a beautiful voice, which would be a great shame not to use it. They create some unique tracks and songs, and soon he encouraged Visser to become a songwriter and make something she would deem beautiful, melodic, and unique.

Before her well-known band, she was a part of a group titled The Constructus Corporation. After she left that group, the rapper went on to perform with a band titled MxNormal.tv, where she worked as their personal assistant.

Upon finishing school, she soon met Ninja, who suggested to her to come with him into his rapping band. He wanted the two of them to create together something different and gorgeous that the world will fall in love with. She accepted the offer and soon entered the band titled The Antwoord. The duo created their first album under the name $O$, and soon their second album came out titled Ten$ion. Other records are da Nice Time Kid, Mount Ninji, and Donker Mag.

In addition to being a musician, Yolanda Visser has also appeared in many movies, like Umshimi, Family Picnic, and Chappie.

Personal life

There aren’t many known facts about her personal life, but the singer is very tight and interactive with her fans. She is also largely followed on social media, like Facebook, where she has more than 300,000 people supporting her work. On her Instagram account, she has around 1 million followers.

Many consider her as an inspiration to go out and create something different as she did. Her music band and their tracks, songs, and albums are unique, as well as their music videos, and people are in love with that. Die Antwoord is extremely popular, and considering the type of music and the number of fans they are having, they are most likely going to last for many years to come.

Net Worth

The estimated net worth of Yolandi Visser in 2019 is around $12.5 million, but given the fact that she is not planning on retiring soon, her income can only grow.