8 Tips for Fuller, Healthier Hair

Has your hair lost its lustre? We have all the best tips to promote healthier, stronger hair growth and regain that shine.

Hair is a hot topic. Whether you are male, female, or other, your hair is an important part of your self-image. The way you wear your hair represents the way you want the world to see you. Be it through vivid dye jobs, dreadlocks, pixie cuts or length for days, people can tell a lot about you from your hair.

So when it loses its shine, its strength, or its stamina, you start to worry. It affects your self-confidence and undermines your self-esteem. Men and women all over the world connect the loss of hair to the loss of virility and strength. If your hair starts falling out, you start to feel like less of a person – and that goes for all genders.

To help some of our readers who may be suffering from hair loss, dullness, or damaged hair, we dug up some of the top tips on the internet to help you have fuller, healthier, and thicker hair. Join us as we take a foray into follicles and learn how to preserve those precious locks.

8 Ways to get Thicker Hair

Don’t fret about hair loss at any age. Instead, utilise these 8 top tips to preserve what’s left and promote new growth.

1 – Hair Regrowth Serums

There are plenty of hair regrowth serums on the market that will help you to keep your hair. Beware of brands that offer you miracle cures and steer clear of those that aren’t being socially responsible (this is 2021, after all). Some will work, some won’t work. We like the tried and tested products offered on Hairfolli.com because they’re vegan, contain Byron Bay water, and produce noticeable results.

Hair regrowth serum often works by stimulating the hair follicles in the hopes of making them work harder. Look for those products that have successful lab testing for best results. Remember to apply it exactly as instructed and to give it enough time to work.

2 – Hair Growth Shampoos

By now, most of us will have come across hair growth shampoo. One of the most famous is the Alpecin Caffeine Shampoo range, since they engaged in aggressive marketing campaigns in the late 2010’s. Alpecin boasts impressive results in slowing down hereditary hair loss.

Their product uses caffeine applied directly to the roots of the hair once per day. Caffeine has the same effect on the follicles as it has on the rest of our system. The perk up makes them work harder, at least for a portion of the day.

Other hair growth shampoos include L’Oréal Professional Series Renewing shampoo, Lee Stafford Hair Growth shampoo, and Pura D’or Hair Therapy Shampoo.

3 – Adjust your Diet

There are everyday foods that can help to produce thicker, fuller hair. Some of these you rub into your scalp and some of them you eat. Adjusting your diet can help you to gain growth and strength over time. When they say “you are what you eat” they really mean it.

Some recommended foods which might help you boost the proteins needed for hair health include:

Salmon and other oily fish

Eggs, both rubbed into the scalp and eaten

Walnuts, almonds, and nuts

Greek yoghurt

Beans

Medical News Today recommends eating 1 or 2 of the above, 3-4 times a week, to have a noticeable impact on hair growth.

4 – Stress Management

Once you have taken control of your diet, it’s time to take control of your stress level. Hair loss has been linked to poor heart health in men, so when your hair starts to fall out, it might mean that something else is wrong. Managing stress levels is the first step to lowering your blood pressure and getting back to full health.

How do you lower your stress level? Try walking in nature once a day, eating fresh fruits and vegetables, avoiding drugs or alcohol, and spending time with the people you love. Holistic therapies could also be helpful, such as acupuncture, yoga, or reiki.

5 – Consider Biotin

Enriching your diet with biotin filled foods can help boost keratin production in the scalp. Biotin is one of the B Vitamins and must be eaten for it to work on your hair. Trying a vitamin supplement that focuses on the B vitamin groups should help you to strengthen your hair. WebMD recommends no more than 30 mcg of biotin per day.

6 – Style it Thicker

Although over-styling can lead to hair loss, there are ways and means to use products to undo some of that damage. Pair your thickening or regrowth shampoos and conditioners with an ionic hair dryer and use a ceramic bowl brush to shape it. Add a root-lifter to help your hair look fuller and think about using a mousse instead of a holding spray.

7 – Massage your Scalp

Massaging your scalp involves selecting an oil, warming it, and massaging it into the scalp. You can use any one of dozens of essential oils, but coconut oil and olive oil are also rich in the fatty acids that stimulate keratin. Massaging the scalp encourages those follicles to work harder, giving your thicker hair in the process. A double benefit of scalp massage is the shine it brings to your hair when you use oils.

8 – The Hair Transplant

Let’s use this last top tip to tell you a little about hair transplants. These are surgical procedures which seed your hair with healthy follicle cells. These sprout new hair growth and are taken from the parts of your body that still have plenty of hair cells.

The hair transplant has become popularised in recent years by the many celebs that have had the procedure. Some better known hair transplant recipients include Gordon Ramsay, James nisbitt and Jake Quickenden.

What Works Best for You?

Try out our hair growth tips and see which works best for you.