Wedding Planner Guide for 2019

Weddings are special for many people, not just the couples who are tying the knot. Planning a wedding, on the other hand, can be pretty draining and confusing. From getting a list of everything that needs to be done and bought for your special day, choosing the right decor and accessories, to spending a big amount of money, planning a wedding certainly isn’t an easy job, but it can be made into an interesting and fun one.

For most of the people, planning a wedding on a budget is pretty stressful, especially for the brides when it comes to choosing their perfect dress.

We wanted to give you an insight into the things you should keep in mind when it comes to the wedding.

Getting Started

Before any wedding happens, the couple needs to make an announcement, set a date, make a guest list, reserve a place where the wedding will be held, and send out invitations. This is a beginning and it already sounds like a lot of work. For most couples, the big news is shared with the close family members and close friends first.

Some brides and grooms have their childhood ideas of where they want to get married, like the beach, or an avenue that is specially decorated, or in a luxurious hotel or even on a yacht. Picking the place for your weddings can be tricky, but keep in mind that it needs to be enough for all the people from your guest list. Also, timing is important. Most of the wedding places need to be reserved for a few months in advance.

Things of Importance (Caterers, Bands, Flowers, Photographers)

Wedding venues usually offer their own catering service, but in case you picked someplace where there is no such offer, you need to find it for yourself. Picking food is something many couples enjoy, especially with all the tasting. Next, to the food, you can pick drinks, and make sure your guest will be satisfied. With numerous food decorations and a different pick of menus, this task can be pretty tasteful, if you know what we mean.

Music is an important part of any celebration, so picking the right band is crucial for setting the right mood on your special day. Band or a DJ, as it is popular these days (especially if you want to save up some money), make sure your pick gets the guests in the mood for hitting the dance floor.

In the era of Instagram, everyone is obsessed with having perfect pictures. Having a good photographer for your special day counts as one of the very important things. Also, couples can get some of the ideas for photographs from Pinterest or some similar app.

Many females enjoy flowers, so picking the ones for their wedding day is a pure pleasure. Flowers are affected by season, so keep in mind that depending on your wedding season, some flowers might not be available.

Dress to Impress

Picking a wedding dress is the most important thing for most the brides. Grooms usually aren’t that picky when searching for their wedding suit.

Writing Vows

Some religions require that you use the traditional wording, while others will allow you to write your own, as long as you include certain phrases. If religion isn’t part of your life, nor wedding day, you can choose for yourself. Some couples don’t even have them on their wedding.

Conclusion

Get organized first by writing down things you need for your wedding, separate them into sections for each budget category. Think about your wedding dreams, and see how they mesh with reality. If you are planning a big day, make sure you check out Sunny guide for wedding saving. You can find useful advice about your budget plans there. Good luck!