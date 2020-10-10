Admit it. You can never get enough of your baby’s cuteness. As they grow, you become more fond of their developmental milestones. But, on each step of the way, you have to be careful with what they touch, eat, and wear because their immune system is still developing. That’s why you have to be always one step ahead to keep them healthy.

Baby’s clothes are one of the most overlooked germ nest. You assume that your child’s clothes are neat. But are they hygienically clean? Washing clothes using a washer does not help enough in cleaning and removing bacteria from baby’s clothes. Remember, their underdeveloped immune system is not strong enough to combat diseases.

Quit worrying and start washing baby clothes like a pro. Here are a few tips for washing baby clothes:

Separate them from the family’s dirty laundry.

You already know the essence of sorting dirty laundry to wash them effectively, as much as it is a must-do. There are a couple of reasons parents should isolate their baby’s clothes from the rest of the household’s clothing. But the more obvious one is adult clothes are more soiled than the baby’s garments. You do not want the bacteria on your clothes transferred to theirs, right?

Consider your clothes a hotbed of bacteria. Thus, avoid the bacteria from transferring from your clothes to theirs. Therefore, it is more reasonable to wash baby clothes first.

Why opt to baby clothes laundry load?

Some babies have super sensitive skin. They can quickly develop rashes or eczema. It is best to use special detergents for baby clothes. It may cost more than the regular laundry detergents, but that’s fine rather than putting your baby in harm. It is best to separate the baby clothes rather than exposing them unintentionally to irritants. Adult clothes might be exposed to hazardous chemicals, or someone in the household might work with dangerous or harsh chemicals. Some parents want their clothes heavily scented. The strong fragrance and ingredients of scented detergents may irritate the baby. Thus, separate your clothes from baby clothes when washing. Babies use several clothes and blankets throughout the day. Their garments are the most soiled ones among the household clothes. Thus, parents find it necessary to have baby-only loads.

Suppose you do not have time to laundry separate loads. In that case, you can drop the adult dirty laundry to laundromats or contact a laundry company that offers laundry pickup and delivery services. According to Liox, why do you have to stress yourself if you can hire maid services in the meantime to help you out? Grab the opportunity to save time to relax.

Choose a Safe Detergent for Babies

Before you take the baby clothes for actual laundry, have you bought a safe detergent for babies? You have to find the right detergent for your babies.

The number of detergent brands on the supermarket shelves is quite overwhelming– which is which? Consider having the fragrance-free detergent for your babies. As mentioned, their immune system is still developing, and some of them may have sensitive skin.

Moreover, parents could make laundry detergent from common household ingredients. Several parents choose to do this as it is a cheaper option than purchasing expensive baby laundry detergents. Also, creating homemade laundry detergent assures you what kinds of ingredients are used.

There are several recipes for homemade laundry detergents, and most of them are made from common kitchen ingredients. However, if you doubt the ingredients on the recipe, do not hesitate to call and consult your baby’s pediatrician before using it. It is also best to avoid adding essential oils such as lavender and tea tree oils as they can cause potential estrogenic effects.

Whether you choose to create homemade laundry detergent or store-bought brands, do not forget to store the detergents in high places to keep it out of reach from children.

Do Not Fret on Stubborn Stains

It’s impossible for babies not to have stains on their clothes. Various liquids come out on both ends of your baby– it could be a spit, puke, or poop, and these can be smelly and stain-causing. But do not worry about the puke or poop on your baby’s clothes. There are ways on how you can deal with them effectively.

Poop and Spit

Both inevitable blowouts from babies are poop and spit. They leave icky and yellow stains on the clothes. You have to put up with these stains for a while. But, you do not have to worry as you can remove these stains if you pre-treat them.

You have pre-soak them before washing them. Let them soak with lemon juice for about 15 minutes. Use a toothbrush on the area to lift the stain. After 15 minutes, you can wash clothes.

Baby Oil

Parents love to apply baby oil on their babies, but even oils are not friendly on baby clothes. They can leave stains or discolorations on parts they drip, which are challenging to wash.

There is a trick for this. You can remove the baby oil stains when you pre-treat the area with dishwashing soap before washing them. You can also scrub the stained area with a toothbrush to help the soap penetrate the cloth fibers and lift the oil.

Medications

Baby medications have dyes that stains clothes easily. Most parents know how problematic vitamins are in causing stains on their baby’s clothes. The best thing parents could do to remove these stains is to pre-soak their baby clothes in warm water and rub white vinegar on to the stain before washing the clothes.

Air Dry Baby Clothes

You might think these tiny clothes are quick to dry. But, that’s not it. Its small surface area makes baby clothes take longer to dry. You can speed up the process by line drying them. Sunshine will not only bleach the white baby onesies; it helps eliminate germs left on the clothes.

Final Thoughts

Parents are excited about seeing their child grow, it is their bundle of joy, but parents should realize that laundry has a significant role in keeping their babies safe. Although the process of washing their clothes might be a burden for parents, especially when doing the laundry in separate loads. But there will always be available companies that offer laundry services or maid services for hire, like Liox ready to help you with the adult’s dirty laundry.