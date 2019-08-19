What You Need To Know About Clear Aligners

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you feel that clear aligners are suddenly everywhere, you definitely aren’t alone. Over the past couple of years, they’ve become an increasingly popular option for people looking to improve their smiles.

There’s a good reason too! Clear aligners have many advantages over traditional tooth-straightening methods, like metal braces, that make them the perfect option for most people.

How Do Clear Aligners Work

As opposed to metal braces, which are unsightly, painful, and complicated, clear aligners are made out of nearly invisible aligners that are designed to shift your teeth over time slightly.

Every two weeks you switch to a new set of aligners until your teeth are completely straight. You can still eat, drink, and brush your teeth like you normally would. As long as you wear your aligners for at least 22 hours a day, they’ll get the job done.

But not all clear aligners are created equal, and the different options can be confusing.

Traditional Aligner Treatment

Traditionally, the only way to get clear aligners was to get Invisalign through your local orthodontist, where you would get stuck paying a massive markup – often, treatment would cost around $6k – $7k. In exchange, you would get the benefit of your orthodontist’s knowledge, experience, and high-quality, modern equipment.

Orthodontists also require an average of 10-15 office visits over the course of your treatment that can interrupt your busy schedule and make the process a bit of a hassle. However, the direct doctor-patient relationship gives doctors the chance to conduct in-person procedures, like IPR (a procedure where dentists shave off a couple of millimeters of the tooth to allow more space for movement), that are necessary to get the best results in close to 80% of cases.

Direct To Consumer Aligner Treatment

On the other hand, modern direct-to-consumer tooth straightening companies like Smile Direct Club and Candid Co. send customers at-home impression kits that you use to take your own molds of your teeth. They use your molds to create aligners that they send directly to your house, without requiring you ever to visit a real dentist or orthodontist.

But it’s not as easy as it seems. If your impressions aren’t perfect, the aligners won’t fit right, and your teeth won’t move the way they’re supposed to. You can generally expect to have to make multiple impressions until you get it right.