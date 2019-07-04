Men’s Health: All You Should Know

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Our health, both physical and mental, is our most valuable possession and we have to do everything we can to preserve it. That includes a healthy diet and regular fitness exercises, enough sleep, and other things that can help us relax and reduce stress levels. The following text is dedicated to men and we are going to discuss various conditions that can affect every man, as well as how to stop and treat them.

Unlike women, men don’t go to the doctor for regular checkups. Instead, they wait until they get very sick, and then they wait a few days more, and then they go to their physician. They don’t see the point of going to a doctor if they feel fine. If you are one of them, you have to understand the importance of routine medical examination. This is especially important if you have a family history of chronic disease. Our first advice is to make an appointment with a health care provider and check your cholesterol, blood pressure, blood glucose levels, and get tested for other diseases such as STDs. Ensure that this is a regular thing and do it every few months.

Furthermore, men tend to be extremely sensitive when it comes to the issues that are related to their reproductive and urinary system. Yes, we are talking about erectile dysfunction, testosterone deficiency syndrome, andropause, preventive prostate screening, and so on. If you notice any sort of change or problem, you should seek medical attention immediately. Find an experienced team of doctors such as the ones that are employed at DTAP clinic that will diagnose the problem and treat it promptly. Since this is a delicate topic, you have to find a professional that will make you feel comfortable and that you can converse with easily and openly.

Let’s move to some things you can do to guard your general health. First and foremost, you have to maintain a healthy weight. If you have extra fat, it can put a strain on your heart because it has to work harder, which can cause stroke and heart disease, even if you don’t have other risk factors. Achieve your ideal weight by being on a well-balanced diet. This means that you should eat whole grains and fibers that can prevent diabetes, heart diseases and some types of cancer, fresh fruits and vegetables (recommended amount is two cups of fruit and three cups of veggies per day for men under 50, and two and a half cups for men over 50 years of age), and don’t forget about proteins, vitamins, and other nutrients.

Don’t forget to exercise regularly. Depending on your age, there are different physical activities you can take part in, from group sports, jogging, swimming, walks, to even various activities around your household such as lawn-mowing. Before engaging in any kind of intense workout, you should visit the doctor’s office and talk with him. If necessary, he will do some examination and recommend an activity that is the best for your body and health.

Another thing you should do, that goes without saying is to stop smoking and consume alcohol in moderation. We believe it is enough to say that tobacco can cause cancer, lung diseases, high blood pressure and a number of other conditions. Don’t full yourself that chewing tobacco is safer. Not only can it cause all the above-mentioned illness but it will also harm your gums and teeth.

Lastly, think about your safety. Yes, this includes safe sex, but we are also talking about other things. Always wear a seat belt when you are in a car, don’t ride your bike without a helmet, and always wear protective gear whatever you’re doing.

To conclude this text, we are going to mention mental health. Most men feel pressured to have a successful career, but this can take a toll on their emotional health. It is important for you to learn how to reduce stress levels. Try different activities, talk with friend and family, or if you think that you need additional help, go and see a professional. There is no shame in that whatsoever.