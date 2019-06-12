Top 7 Best Baby Monitors of 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

An essential part of being a parent to a baby is ensuring that you have the best equipment that is available on the market. One thing that you should have in your house is a baby monitor. When buying one, you should keep on mind that it plays an important role in your babies safety – it becomes your ears and eyes when you are not physically in the same room as your precious one. Also, nowadays, most baby monitors are transportable and work on wi-fi. We bring you seven best hack-free baby monitors that are available on the market.

1. Infant Optics DXR-8 Video Baby Monitor – $163.00

This Monitor is the first monitor ever that gives you the opportunity to switch lenses. Use the close-up lens to keep an eye on your baby while he or she is asleep, and then when your toddler engages in play activities, switch to a wide-angle lens.

2. Babysense Video Baby Monitor – $74.99 (41% off)

This camera works on wifi signal and offers crystal clear images no matter is it day or night. The full video is available up to 900 feet from the babies nursery.

3. DBPower Video Baby Monitor – $139.99 (30% off)

One of the best characteristics this camera offers is that it supports a split-screen with up to four cameras. Not only that, but it also has led-lights, can play calming lullabies and features a two-way talk. It runs on wifi.

4. VTech Safe & Sound Digital Video Monitor – $130.23

This adorable monitor comes in the shape of a teddy bear! It’s hack free, offers a colored picture of your baby and its surrounding, and it also has a two-way talk.

5. Nanit — The Smart Video Baby Monitor – $379.00

This baby monitor has a lot to offer. First of all, you can connect it to your phone or tablet, and it then sends a sharp image to your screen. Also, it has a heat map and a special kind of security encryption installed so no one can hack into your monitor. Lastly, it monitors your baby’s sleeping pattern.

6. Project Nursery Baby Monitor System – $199.99 (20% off)

This is an amazing buy because it connects to a 2.4 GHz wireless connection that is encrypted, which in other words means that your monitor cannot be hacked. Also, it comes with a small 1.5-inch monitor that you can always keep with you, in your back pocket!

7. Summer Infant Digital Video Baby Monitor – $107.99

This monitor is also hacked free and super easy to install. When you come home and unpack it, all you need to do is to plug it in. The camera is a wide-angle type, so it shows more of what happens in your kid’s room.