The Scandinavian cinema industry has always been known for generating world-class actors and actresses. They have been popular not only locally but outside the borders. These actors established themselves as Hollywood stars and received wide acclaim. In this article, we will talk about the top 5 Scandinavian Hollywood actors.

1. Dolph Lundgren

The main screen rival of Sylvester Stallone became famous for the roles of villains, but this did not stop him from becoming the idol of millions of Swedish. Dolph Lundgren was born in Stockholm in a family of scientists, grew up in a weak and painful childhood. To overcome teenage complexes, the guy enrolled in the gym and was very successful in martial arts. He even won the Swedish karate championship in 1977 and almost became the winner of the 1979 World Cup.

In the cinema industry, Lundgren became known for his roles in action movies – he starred in more than 50 films, the most famous of which are Rocky (he played notorious Ivan Drago), Showdown in Little Tokyo, Universal Soldier, Masters of the Universe, Joshua Tree, The Punisher and the Expendables trilogy.

The actor also has many stories with the most beautiful women in the world and marriage with jewelry designer Anette Qviberg, who gave him two children. Dolph conquered all his lovers not only with his brutal appearance, sky-blue eyes, and muscular torso but also with his outstanding intellect: few people know that the actor is a chemist.

2. Kristofer Hivju

A stern Norwegian was born into an acting family, so his life path was predetermined. Christopher is another star of the famous Game of Thrones series; he played the catchy ginger bearded man Tormund Giantsbane. The conqueror of the giants is not a kid himself: the actor is 183 centimeters tall, weighs 83 kilograms, and he just fights like a god. What else is needed for success in the role of the wild?

An appearance like a Viking – Kristofer Hivju has become a favorite actor for Norwegians. His popularity even reached the famous casino industries in Norway, where he became a basis for Viking-driven games. It is no surprise because casinos always try to make a resemblance with famous people and events. Most recently, Björn Kjartansson an employee from Casinopånett.eu announced that the online casino was planning to introduce more Tormund-based games attracting more customers.

The personal life of the actor has long been firmly connected with the journalist, photographer, and director Gri Molver. Like most men of the Scandinavian type, Christopher is devoted to the family and is not interested in the affair on the side.

3. Viggo Mortensen

Dane Viggo Mortensen is called an actor who completely dissolves in his characters. Up to the point that he wears their clothes outside the set and lives for a long time in their homeland. The role of Aragorn in the famous fantasy trilogy The Lord of the Rings brought world fame to the actor. And before that, there were almost twenty years of searching for himself, working as a driver, elevator, waiter, and flower seller.

And here is the result – Viggo Mortensen was twice nominated for an Oscar and a British Academy Award, three times for a Golden Globe. In addition, for her services in the field of art, Queen of Denmark Margrethe II dedicated the actor to the knights of the honorary Order of the Dannebrog.

Viggo not only acts in films but also writes novels, enjoys photography, and sings beautifully (he recorded three albums). And he is an outstanding artist – his work can be seen in the film A Perfect Murder, where the actor got the role of the artist.

4. Mads Mikkelsen

The talent of Dane Mads Mikkelsen is recognized not only in his homeland but throughout the world. The actor is loved for a special “Nordic” style of play and a characteristic northern appearance. His first notable work was a small role in the movie King Arthur, but Mikkelsen became famous for his performance in Casino Royale.

After that, the most significant projects of Mikkelsen were the series, Hannibal, based on the novel by Thomas Harris, where he brilliantly played a sophisticated killer, the films Adam’s Apples, A Royal Affair and The Hunt. Also, the actor starred in the Marvel movie Doctor Strange.

After participating in such grandiose movie hits, the actor received international recognition. Nevertheless, Mikkelsen does not forget about his homeland. He declares that Denmark is his pillar, his culture, his language, and he needs to work there. In 2010, the actor was awarded the Knightly Order of Dannebrog, which was personally presented by Queen Margrethe II.

5. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

One of the most famous Danish actors, acclaimed on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, was primarily famous for his role as Jaime Lannister in the TV series Game of Thrones. Needless to say, the character he got is bright and interesting, undergoing serious personality changes – from a cynical killer to a suffering loner.

The handsome man immediately became a sex symbol, and his career went uphill: Nikolai starred in blockbusters such as Gods of Egypt, Oblivion, A Second Chance, Shot Caller.

Surprisingly, the actor was never tempted to move to live abroad – to this day, he lives with pleasure in his homeland. Coster-Waldau has complete order not only in his career but also in his personal life – he has been married to Miss Greenland Nukaaka Coster-Waldau for 23 years. The couple has two daughters, Safina and Fillippa.