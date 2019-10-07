Top Water Distillers That You Should Get for Your Home

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

As the human race has progressed into the era of scientific and technological advancements and industrialization in a bid to improve the general human life, somewhere we ended up ruining the natural environment and our natural resources. As a result, new diseases and bacteria have found their place since most of our intake is contaminated or artificial today. One of the most crucial lifelines for a living being, water, also happens to be one of the worst affected natural resources.

Most of us get our household water supply from freshwater sources such as rivers, lakes or reservoirs. Unfortunately, these freshwater sources often get contaminated due to industrial and agricultural waste or seepages from landfills. As a result, additional salts and hard minerals are released into the water, thereby manipulating the natural pH level of water. This water thus becomes unsafe for human consumption.

Many people, who get hard water supply in their homes have resorted to using bottled water for consumption purposes, while they continue to use the regular hard water for other domestic uses such as cleaning and laundry. Firstly, using bottled water itself is not the ideal solution because relying on bottled water means you are adding more plastic and no biodegradable waste to the environment.

Moreover, most bottled waters do not use food-grade plastic, which further questions the reliability of bottled water. On the other hand, the opinion that it is okay to water hard water for other domestic uses is fine, is also not true. Many people are not aware that hard water adversely affects everything that comes in contact with it. Using hard water for bathing will ruin your skin and hair. Using hard water for laundry will fade the color and natural shine of your garment. Likewise, using hard water in the kitchen often leaves a yellow film on your dishes and results in scale build-ups in your appliances.

All these issues can be resolved easily by using distilled water at home. Having water distillation at home will give you a running supply of safe and healthy water. Here are some of the top water distillation systems that you can install in your home. Click here to read more thorough reviews.

Megahome Countertop Water Distiller

Megahome is one of the most reliable and efficient water distillation systems that are currently available in the market. The fact that this equipment has been tested and endorsed by the most trusted laboratories in the United States is proof of its quality and effectiveness. This water distiller can filter out most of the contaminants and hard minerals and gives you a running supply of safe and healthy drinking water. It can distill a gallon of water every 5 hours.

H2O Stainless Steel Water Distiller

This is yet another countertop distiller that comes with one year’s warranty and can distill up to 4 gallons a day. The sleek stainless steel finish not only makes it aesthetically appealing but also makes it more durable.

Whole House Water Filters

While water distillers are an excellent source of safe and healthy drinking water, if you wish to have a supply of pure water that can be used for other domestic purposes as well, you should rather consider getting a whole house water filtration system. These systems can be integrated with your faucets or plumbing to give you a steady supply of clean filtered water.