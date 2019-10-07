What you need to Know about Assisted Living

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you have just started searching for an assisted living community in Carson City to take care of your aging loved ones, you may not know everything about what living in an assisted living community is like or what it really means. It is easy to assume that assisted living homes are just the same as a retirement home or a nursing home. However, senior living designers and senior care professionals have worked over the last 30 years to finally revolutionize these communities to make them truly feel like they are home.

Here are some of the things you didn’t know about assisted living communities:

Assisted Living provides different levels of care

Because there is no true definition for assisted living, senior facilities that name themselves as assisted living communities can offer different levels of care. They can offer a much cheaper and residential approach to delivering a lot of the same service available in skilled nursing, either by employing personal care staff or home health agencies.

­­­­Not all assisted living places are equal. Some can provide lighter care, while others can provide for those who need are bedridden or to those who need help eating while still remaining in assisted living communities as opposed to nursing homes. It usually depends on the community’s type of licensing. A lot of states have a tiered system of licensing where communities with a higher tier of licensing are able to provide a lot more care.

If you are looking for an assisted living community that can provide life with love, respect and compassion, check out amyseden.com

Each community in Carson City is unique

Care assize, the feel and look of the communities can vary a lot. Some communities may have a more traditional and formal design while others may offer a more home-like and down to earth ambiance. Some communities can have art décor while others can be firmly grounded in mid-century modern design. Assisted living communities can come in all shapes or sizes. They can be in city centers, sprawling complexes in the suburbs, towering apartment buildings or more intimate cottages that cater to a smaller number of residents. There is no nationwide standard, but according to its definition, assisted living communities to need to be licensed to care for at least 15 people, but could also have hundreds of residents.

Pet-friendly

Senior living communities can have different pet policies with specific weight limits and breed restrictions, so it is important that you do your research beforehand. For example, some communities may even have “pet interviews” to decide whether the pet is right for that community, while others allow all kinds of pets that are under 20 lbs. Fish or bids are also welcome in most communities, and some communities have Pet Coordinators to take extra care for the pets.

Assisted Living costs may be lower than you think

Home health or nursing home care is usually a lot more expensive than assisted living. Make sure you do extensive research to determine the final costs of assisted living in Carson City, and you can also compare these costs to employing a full-time home care aide.