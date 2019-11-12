Travel Porn: 10 Awesome Places To Stop And Smell The Flowers

A couple weeks ago Amelia sent me this gorgeous picture of a tunnel of Wisteria vines in Japan, and it immediately filled me with a sense of wonder and tranquility. I keep going back to look at it whenever I’m feeling stressed or overwhelmed (which has been pretty often lately), and it got me thinking about other places in the world with truly awesome floral displays. From record-setting botanical gardens to bustling flower markets, click through to check out 10 dream destinations for floral fanatics, and please feel free to share your own recommendations in the comments!

Keukenhof Garden, Netherlands

No list of amazing floral destinations would be complete without Keukenhof, a colorful wonderland in the Netherlands that’s also known as the “Garden of Europe.” In a country famous for flowers, Keukenhof is the crown jewel–every year, 7 million flower bulbs are planted here, and its tulip fields are so iconic and picturesque, there’s a good chance you have it set as your desktop background right now.

International Rose Test Garden, Oregon

As a native Portlander, I might be a bit biased, but still, the International Rose Test Garden in Washington Park is one of my favorite places in the world. Located on 4.5 acres with a gorgeous view of the Portland skyline, the Rose Test Garden is home to more than 7,000 roses of 550 different varieties. It is so fun to walk around here in the spring, basking in the scent of roses, and trying to decide which color is your favorite. You’ll see why Portland is nicknamed the “City of Roses.”

Lavender Fields, France

It was incredibly difficult not to populate this list solely with different gardens and regions of France, because damn, the French sure do appreciate their flowers. The perfectly manicured gardens of Versailles may be legendary, but in my opinion, the endless fields of lavender in Provence take the cake.

Guangzhou Lingnan Flower Market, China

One of the largest flower markets in China (with plans for massive expansion), the 262,000 square-foot venue is filled every day with flower vendors from around the country who come to sell tens of thousands of fresh-cut flowers of countless varieties. The high-energy atmosphere might not be the most calming, but it’s definitely a spectacular sight to see.

Sunflower Fields, South Dakota

Looking for a reason to take a cross-country road trip? In the summer, crops of sunflowers bloom big and beautiful across the U.S. This stunning shot was captured on a lonely stretch of highway in South Dakota. I can’t help but smile every time I look at it!

Butchart Gardens, Canada

More than a million people visit British Columbia’s Butchart Gardens every year, and for good reason: with 55 acres of flowers, plants, ponds, and wildlife, it’s a feast for all of the senses.

Field Of Dreams, Great Britain

I love the story behind this flower meadow. After visiting a few famous gardens around the world, a British couple was inspired to transform an unkempt, garbage-strewn field near their home into a colorful blanket of wildflowers. Their efforts created what is now known as the Field Of Dreams, the largest wildflower field in the U.K.

Wisteria Tunnel, Japan

Visitors to Kawachi Fuji Gardens in Kitakyushu, Japan get to enjoy the unique–and breathtaking–experience of walking through a tunnel formed by the soft strands of wisteria blooms. Life. Dream. Status.

Monet’s Garden, France

OK, OK, one more from France: Monet’s Garden in Giverny. Because there are few things more magical than seeing the water lily pond in real life, and feeling like you’ve stepped into a painting.

Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden, Thailand

If tropical flowers are your thing, you need to plan a trip to this gigantic 500-acre garden in Thailand, which displays almost every known type of tropical flower in the world. Gorgeous!

