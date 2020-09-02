5 Trends in Online Gaming This Fall

Online gaming and online gambling have seen a spike in users since the epidemic started, a trend that can be observed in many other web businesses and online services. As many parts of the world are still experiencing strict quarantine measures and social distancing, more and more people go online to find entertainment. On top of that, they want to actively be part of a community during this difficult time, something online gaming can easily provide with role-play games, forums, and much more.

Like fashion, cars, and dating, online gaming has its rules and its trends, right now there seem to be some clear indications about what players like. These indications are very important for determining where the industry will move to in the next few months. Players go for games that have a certain degree of social interaction (e.g. multiplayer online role-playing games like WoW) and games that can be played or streamed online in high definition. According to the online gambling experts of megawaysslots.com graphic design is also a key element of the gaming experience. Visuals will play a crucial role in the future, as key innovations (like holograms) will be available to private users.

Contemporary gaming offers stunning visuals and animation from any device, even if they are expressly designed to be enjoyed from mobile devices like smartphones. Other big trends seem to be inclusiveness and representation of minorities in games, a priority thanks to Black Lives Matter and other equality movements which have raised awareness on these issues in the past few years. The need for social contact will also play an important role during quarantines and

Let’s have a look at 5 trends we are going to see in online gaming this fall. These are macro shifts in the world of online gaming which will manifest at all levels, from simpler online games like slot machines to the more complex role-games.

1. Stunning HD visuals

Anyone who ever tried online games knows that graphics are among the most important aspects of the gaming experience. High-definition imagery, smooth animations, and impressive videos are now basics elements of every game of quality. Users expect no less but perfection till the last pixel and this is what they usually get. The challenge has always been offering fantastic graphics on smaller screens like smartphones and tablets, but great improvements have been achieved in this direction. At this point in technological development very complex games can be enjoyed from small screens, and this will be the case even more in the future, thanks to faster connections. On top of that, there are rumors in the gaming industry about holograms – Sony has recently filed a patent for a holographic display. We can expect holograms to be part of an interactive gaming experience very soon.

2. Representation of diversity in games

The fights against racism and for equal human rights for all has been a decisive issue in 2020, with incidents and protests all over the United States. Following these important shifts in the perception of minorities, the gaming industry will see a radical change. Thanks to the improved political climate the underrepresentation of minorities in games will be replaced by a more inclusive set of characters. No more white male heroes only, games (especially those focused on role-playing) will offer more options when it comes to creating characters. We can also expect to see more black heroes and more women in relevant roles in the narratives games create.

3. Mobile gaming

The shifts from desktop gaming towards smaller screens have been at play in the past few years, by now anyone can enjoy HD experience directly on their phones. No need to sit at home with a big screen for enjoying all the best features of complex gaming experiences. Thanks to the advent of 5G and stronger internet connections, the most complex role-games will be available from mobile as well, allowing faster downloads and more stable streaming experiences. This is why experts believe most gaming activities will soon move to small screens and players will be involved in their online world more and more, eliminating the limits of space and time for enjoying their favorite games. According to the most informed bloggers out there, big franchises like Call of Duty will soon release a mobile version of their most popular games.

4. Social interaction

In times of quarantine and social distancing, more and more games will propose extra options for interacting with other players. This is particularly true for role-play games in which long narratives and complex interactions give a strong sense of belonging to a community. As isolation and social distancing will be part of our lives until 2012 at the least, the success of games that offer social interaction via live chat or video call will be much higher compared to other games that do not offer these important options. The feeling of being part of an online community where social relationships are built and kept over time is a crucial aspect for players who find themselves confined at home like it is happening to many during the covid19 epidemic.

5. Virtual Reality

With the release of affordable hardware for consumers this year we might expect VR to take up a more important role in gaming. The release of Playstation VR, Oculus Rift, and screens that resemble 4K monitors, VR experiences will be available to a wider audience and will be more and more relevant in the future.