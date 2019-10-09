Best Magazine Loader 2019 – Review & Buying Guide

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The magazine is the spring that is present in the firearm that loads the bullets into the rifle once it gets exhausted. Loading the bullets again and again into the rifle can be a tiresome task and can cause arms to soar and cramp due to the exhaustion of the arms. It is also one of the most time-consuming tasks during wartime, thus the magazine loaders are very useful during wartime. They load the bullets into the riffle repeatedly as the spring pushes the bullets into the riffle on a continuous basis, thus helping in the smooth operation of the riffle.

Top 6 Best Magazine Loaders 2019

Buying the best magazine loader can be very difficult at times. There are multiple options to buy from, hence choosing the best magazine loader is a challenging task. Be it the speed or the quality of the mag loader, nothing can be compromised. The shape of the loader has to be a perfect fit, else it can cause real problems during the wartime.

The adjustment of the magazine loader with your magazine is also an important point. The magazine loader has to be in sync with the magazine, thus enhancing the smooth operation. One of the biggest benefits of having a magazine loader is it helps in saving energy in loads the bullets again into the riffle. Moreover, manual loading of the bullets can cause jamming of the magazine due to mis-loading, thus magazine loader is always a better investment. Let us take a look at the top 6 best magazine loaders which you can buy to make the loading process easier in nature:

#1. Maglula Ltd Pistol Magazine Loader

Buy Now at Amazon

Loading across a wide range of bullets, Magula ltd Universal Pistol Magazine Loader is one of the prime loaders that are available in the market. Since it is one of the most flexible loaders and can fit in with any magazine available, it is available across many regions. The loading of the pistol is simplified and it is highly simple to use the Universal Pistol Magazine Loader. It can load both single and double-stack mags of wide spectrum of manufacturers. The easy accessibility and operation of the magazine loader make it even more demanding since it makes the operation highly simple.

Pros:

Small in size, thus can easily fit in different mags

Easy use since the loading procedure is simple

Freedom from the pain of manual loading

Just 2.3 ounce, fits easily in the palms.

Lasts longer than its competitors

Cons:

Width of the inner cavity is large, thus allows the wiggling of the mag.

#2. Universal Pistol Magazine Loader by Mag Lula

Buy Now at Amazon

Give your fingers the rest and freedom from pain as a universal pistol magazine loader is one of the best mag loaders available. Listed second in the article, it is easy to use loader which can fit across different sizes of bullets as well as available for both single and double-stack mags. It doesn’t require any adjustments at all to fit in the mag loader into the mag since the size is small and fits across the various sizes and types. Reducing the loading time to the extent of 1/3rd the loading time using the manual loading, the loader is a lightweight loader that has found its popularity among the folks.

Pros:

The loader is made of metal and the external body is made of plastic.

Works perfectly fine even on the blank pistol magazines.

Can load across mags of different size without any issue

Saves time to a large extent

Cons:

Loading problems in the last rounds have been reported.

#3. Springfield Armory XD Gear Magazine Loader

Buy Now at Amazon

Springfield Armory XD is the trademark product built by Springfield Armory which works only for the Springfield models of bullets. It is highly accessible as it can mount easily to any magazine size of the riffle. The body is made of polymer, and the internal magazine loader is made of spring. Allowing the fastest reloads and one of the sleekest bodies with an ergonomic design, it easily fits into the palms as well as pockets. Manufactured in Israel, the product is built to fit across all the magazine loaders of Springfield Armory of different sizes. The length of the loader is around 6 meters and the weight is 0.167.

Pros:

Fits across all the products of Springfield.

Can be handled easily as the operation is very simple.

Value for money product

Cons:

Doesn’t work perfectly with 45 ACP mags

Not available across other products of different manufacturers

#4. Butler Creek 9mm Magazine Loader

Buy Now at Amazon

The mag loader is one of the finest loaders making it fourth in our list of the best mag loaders. Allowing the facility to both loading and unloading, the loader is very easy on the fingers. Having passed through multiple tests for quality and safety, it is slipped over the mag in a very soothing manner without any distortions. The mag loader fits the Uzi very easily without any distortion. The product works fine for double-stacked mags but not for single ones.

Pros:

Loading and unloading of the mag are possible in a single loader.

Less weight of the product which fits exactly into the palm of the hand

It can be used for the purpose of hunting sports.

Cons:

Doesn’t work perfectly across all sizes of the mags

Only available for the UZI mags thus restricted usage.

The difference in indents prohibits the usage of the loader.

#5. BabyUpLULA Pistol Speed Magazine Loader

Buy Now at Amazon

One of the most versatile mag loaders which can load mags across different li angles in a very painless way. Freedom from the cramps of your fingers as the mag loader can load virtually any single-stack pistol magazines reliably. The width of the mags must not exceed 0.5 inches. The external body of the mag is made up of plastic whereas the ergonomic design of the mag makes it easy to fit any magazines. Both narrow-bodied mags and mags with the moderate angle of lips work perfectly with BabyUpLULA – .22LR to .380ACP Maglula Baby Uplula Pistol Speed Magazine Loader

Pros:

Loading and unloading of the bullet can take place swiftly and easily

Relief from the pain in the fingers

The durability of the product is very good, can last for longer periods.

Less weight thus can be carried easily and can fit into the palm easily.

Cons:

It doesn’t work with 22LR 380 as reported by users.

It doesn’t work for double-stack mags.

#6. Maglula Lula Magazine Speed Loader for Kel-Tec

Buy Now at Amazon

The product is unique in itself as it helps in extending the life and durability of the magazine. Allowing both loading and unloading, the product is light weighted and is very easy to use. The product can remove the pain of manual loading as well as save a large amount of time by automation. The exterior of the product is made from polymer and can be used by both right and left-hand users. Manufactured in Israel, the product is designed to withstand across different weather conditions without fail.

Pros:

Easier to use product

Increases the durability of the magazine

Cons:

Snapping and latching of the magazine are observed by a few users.

The thinner wall has resulted in cases of deformation of the external wall.

Buying Guide for Choosing Best Magazine Loader

While buying a magazine loader, keep a track of all the important points which are listed in the article below:

Speed: The speed of the loader becomes a very important parameter. Speed of loading and unloading of the mag has to be very high for the loader, else it can be time-consuming.

Jamming: Perfect mag loader should be used for the right dimension of the mags. If you fail to do so, there may be cases of jamming of the magazine, which might end up spoiling the mag altogether.

Durability: The durability of the mag loader is an important point that must be noted before buying. The products which are durable might cost a bit more, but consider it to be an investment so that you don’t need to repurchase another shortly.

Price: Keep a check on the price of the mag loader. Don’t shell more than what the mag loader actually deserves since it may lead to a complete loss of money and improper investment.

There can be different kinds of mag loaders that are available. Choosing the right mag loader is always a difficult task. But, we have tried to simplify it for you by listing the top 6 best magazine loaders that can be bought by you. The mag loaders help in giving respite to your fingers as the loading and unloading which was done manually can now be done through the loader. So, give your fingers some relief and buy the best loader. Do tell us your experience with the magazine loader and your buying experience.