Ways people get Diabetes And Treatment

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Diabetes is one of the most common conditions nowadays, and believe it or not, there are tons of people that don’t know what caused it or how to deal with it. We decided to put this article together in order to raise awareness and inform as many people about this condition, so if you want to learn more, feel free to continue reading until the end. Here’s what you need to know.

What is Diabetes?

Since not a lot of people know what Diabetes is, let’s start with the most common things that we know about it. Diabetes is a disease which occurs when your blood glucose, which is sometimes also referred to as blood sugar, goes way too high. The glucose is your main source of energy for your body, and just like everything else, it comes from the food that we eat throughout the day. Once again, this means that eating healthy and balanced is significantly important.

Insulin is a hormone that’s made by the pancreas, and it serves as something that helps the glucose that we get from the food we consume to get into our cells and be used for energy. However, sometimes our pancreas doesn’t really produce enough, or any at all Insulin, which results in the Glucose staying in our blood instead of reaching the cells like it is supposed to.

If you happen to have way too much glucose in your blood, health problems will occur. Diabetes doesn’t really have a permanent cure that makes it go away entirely, but there are many things that you can do in order to control it.

There are a few common types of this disease. Diabetes type 1, Diabetes type 2 and Gestational diabetes.

What are the symptoms?

A person who suffers from Diabetes has some of the following symptoms.

Fatigue

Increased hunger and thirst, with the constant need to urinate

Numbness in the feet or hands

Unexplained weight loss

Blurred vision

All of these are something that you wouldn’t really like to have, so if you happen to be experiencing one of these symptoms, contact your doctor.

Diabetes Treatment

One of the most common Diabetes cures is Bydureon, but you should still consult with a professional before attempting anything on your own. To read more about this medication, visit Healthline.

Other treatments can include taking powdered Insulin orally, injecting it with a needle or using a disposal Insulin pen. Some people really want to get rid of their diabetes, so they sometimes take things a little bit too far. By this we mean Artificial Pancreases implemented through a surgery and other similar things of that nature. If you really can’t stand your Diabetes, this might be an option as well, although there are much more “light” treatments.

How do people get Diabetes?

While type 1 Diabetes is something that is most often considered as genetic disease, type 2 is the most common form, and it is very often connected with lifestyle and bad choices in diet. Both being overweight and lacking physical activity can be the causes of type 2 diabetes.