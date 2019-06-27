Tips For Choosing The Best Running Shoes For Plantar Fasciitis

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Plantar fasciitis is a foot condition that can make running your worst experience ever. But now what happens to our avid runners? If you are one, I know quitting will be the most painful compared to the condition itself. But now, you should calm your worries down because you don’t have to stop running because of plantar fasciitis. While you plan on treating the condition, first start with getting the right shoes to put on while you are running. That is the most convenient step to take even before you visit an expert.

Did you know that the right shoes for plantar fasciitis can prevent the recurring pains and injuries caused by the freaking condition? Yes, they can. Now the challenge comes in when you start choosing the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis. Nevertheless, I went a step ahead and compiled a list of some important factors to put into consideration when choosing the best shoes for plantar fasciitis.

1. Consider The Type of Running You Do

First and for most, you should have in mind the type of running you are into. Basically, we only have 3 categories in the running world. And I so much expect you to fall under one.

Road Running:

This category mostly encompasses those who live in the city. If you reside in the city, then road running shoes should be your target. The shoes are typically tailored to be used on hard surfaces like road pavements and the rest.

Track Running:

This category involves running competitors. They are specially designed to cater to competing only. That’s why they are called track running shoes.

Trail:

This is for those who love running on dirty and unpaved paths. The shoes under this category are designed to be used on rocky and muddy surfaces. They are tailored to withstand the rough surfaces.

2. Consider The Arch Support of The Shoes

According to outsideseat.com, when you are choosing running shoes for plantar fasciitis, remember to look out for excellent arch support. That is very crucial and should never be ignored whatsoever otherwise the condition will keep on showing up.

3. Consider The Comfort Level of The Shoes

Comfort is a very important feature to look out for when choosing any shoe let alone the running shoes for plantar fasciitis. Who even wants to run or even walk in a shoe that feels uncomfortable? I believe none of us will wish for that. Now, comfort carries 4 other sub-features.

These include Size, Weight, shape and cushioning

Size:

Size matters quite a lot when it comes to choosing the best shoes for plantar fasciitis. You don’t go buying oversized shoes for yourself or for anyone else. It feels really uncomfortable to run in oversized shoes. Again, make sure that the shoes are not undersized. The size should perfectly match your feet size. If possible, make a footprint on a paper to help you out in getting the right shoe size.

Weight:

Weight is yet another important factor all plantar fasciitis victims should always consider when choosing the right running shoes. Of course, won’t recommend any heavy shoes for you. For the sake of your condition, kindly look out for light shoes.

Shape:

When we talk of shape in shoes, we more specifically refer to the shoe toe-box. The toe box is that space in a shoe that accommodates your toes. If you have wide feet, it is wise for you to go for shoes with a wider toe-box and vice versa.

Cushioning:

Cushioning is just an obvious factor to fall under the comfort category. Some shoes are too hard in the insides that when you put them on it feels like you are literally torturing your feet. Please look out for a shoe that is well cushioned and that feels really comfy when you put them on.

Conclusion

So now you have the basic factors to consider when choosing the best running shoes for plantar fasciitis. You don’t have to ignore any of the factors for they equally contribute to a single final outcome. I mean why would you choose shoes with perfect arch support but they do not feel comfortable in them? That doesn’t make sense at all. Make sure you remember to consider all the given factors for better results. If you find this post helpful, kindly share with friends and family.