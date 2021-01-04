5 Best Ways To Take CBD Oil: Exploring Pros & Cons

If you are curious about taking CBD products as a tool to help manage your ailments, education is critical. There are pros and cons to the numerous ingestion methods, but we can help you determine which way to take it may best suit you. Always make sure you take the time to find the right product for you and ask advice from qualified medical professionals if in doubt.

1. Tinctures and oils

CBD tinctures and oils are a quick, easy and accurate way to take cannabidiol. Oils contain different extracts infused into coconut or hemp seed oil, whereas most tinctures contain CBD in an alcohol base. The liquids are taken orally using a dropper under the tongue which rapidly enters the bloodstream. You might start to feel the effects in as quickly as ten minutes, and they can last up to three or four hours.

Pros: Easy to measure dosage, enters the bloodstream quickly.

Cons: Not the most discreet way of taking cannabidiol in public and the oils don’t taste great. Tinctures are often flavoured to cover up that ‘weed’ taste.

2. Vape oils and smoking

Special vape pens are now available on the market which vapourises the CBD oil. If you already vape this may be the perfect way for you to take this beneficial compound. Smoking gives an almost instantaneous hit of CBD. You inhale the cannabinoid directly to the lungs, where CBD molecules enter the bloodstream for rapid absorption.

Pros: Absorbed quickly into the bloodstream, discrete to use (especially if you’re already a vaper).

Cons: Some cartridges can be bought online may be completely unregulated and potentially dangerous. Always buy from licenced stores which are highly regulated.

Smoking is obviously not great for the body as it can cause lung inflammation and disease. In case you are not already a smoker, then this may not be a habit you would want to take up. Plus it is harder to measure the right dosage of cannabidiol when smoking it.

3. Edibles

CBD can be added to almost every food you can think of making it a super-easy way to consume. But when you consume it orally, it has to pass through your gastrointestinal tract before the liver metabolises it. So it takes a lot longer for the positive effects to be felt, and a limited quantity of cannabidiol actually makes it into the circulatory system.

One of the easiest methods of taking your daily serving of CBD is mixing it into your food and drink. For instance, you may want to add a few drops of the oil to your morning coffee (it really takes the edge off), your breakfast smoothie or even your cereal. If you have trouble sleeping, you could add some to a delicious hot chocolate or warm milk before bed.

CBD binds well with fats, so anything that already has oils or fats in it are ideal for mixing. For example, this could be the mayonnaise in your sandwiches or your salad dressing, so you can still take cannabidiol and eat healthily too.

Pros: You have an excellent excuse to eat chocolate and sweets! Edibles often come in the form of chocolate bars or gummies, so this is a delicious way to enjoy your treatment. Not so great if you’re on a diet or diabetic (though you could have gummies on standby in case of a hypo) however. No-one would know you are taking CBD while snacking on a chocolate bar.

Cons: You do not get as much of a hit from edibles, which can be a good or bad thing based on your circumstances – if you have mild anxiety and don’t want to take something that slows you down too much, this could be the right choice for you.

If you have a panic attack, you will need something to help you quickly, but an edible will take too long to hit your bloodstream and may not be strong enough to ease your symptoms.

4. Topicals

Topical CBD ointments and balms are another way you can make CBD a part of your everyday routine but are more of a physical treatment than a mental one. Topicals are used to target a specific area of the body, such as a salve for muscle pain after a workout or a specially formulated cream for acne treatment. So while they may not be for treating anxiety directly, if your anxiety is caused by pain in the body or a skin condition, it may indirectly benefit you.

Pros: Targets the area you need it the most.

Cons: They won’t target your anxiety directly, so not the best choice for stress relief.

5. Capsules

CBD in the form of capsules makes taking cannabidiol as a part of your everyday routine as familiar as taking regular vitamins or supplements. While it takes longer to experience the positive effects of CBD, the results are known to last longer than when taking the oil tincture.

Pros: Easy way to take CBD as part of your daily routine and a precisely measured dosage every time. Can be taken discreetly and quickly.

Cons: It takes longer for the compoun to hit your bloodstream, so not ideal in an urgent situation.

Pay Attention To The Daily CBD Dosage

Of course, over and above choosing the right product, it is essential to get the dosage right as well. The dose depends on various factors such as our age, body weight, diet, metabolism, and, of course, the CBD content of the product. So, before we start, we need to carefully go through the content of the product as well as its guidelines. As a rule of thumb, we begin with a low dose and check how our body responds to it. Eventually and cautiously, we can experiment with the dosage to understand the optimum quantity for us. And once we have that discovered, we can always adjust the dose for any other form of CBD product that we choose to try.

To discover a wide range of top CBD products intended for your particular needs, make sure to visit Alphagreen.