Tom Brady Net Worth 2021

If you’re a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the name Tom Brady must ring a bell. By reading this article, you will learn all you need to know about this American football quarterback.

Early Life

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. was born on August 3, 1977, in San Mateo, California. He was the fourth child of the family, after Nancy, Julie, and Maureen. His mother, Galynn Patricia, is of Norwegian, German, Polish, and Swedish descent, while his father Thomas Brady Sr. is Irish.

American football was a part of his dream, for as he can remember, he had been attending matches since the age of four. He even spent time in a football camp at the College of San Mateo as a child, where future NFL quarterback Tony Graziani mentored him.

He graduated from Junipero Serra High School in 1995; even back then, during his stay there, he had been playing football, alongside basketball and baseball.

Upon being noticed by many college coaches, Brady narrowed his choice to five schools that he’d consider- UCLA, UCS, Cal- Berkeley, Illinois, and Michigan.

His left-handed-batting catcher power struck the attention of many baseball scouts, but the young man was determined to play football. Thus he refused every offer he had gotten.

The decision had been made- he was to play for the University of Michigan, much to his father’s dismay, who wanted his son to stay closer to home so he could watch him play. For the first two years of his stay at Michigan, Brady played the position of a backup quarterback, while his teammate and future NFL quarterback Brian Griese led the team to victory.

Brady was struggling with anxiety and frustration due to not being able to get much playing time, and even considered transferring to California, closer to home. He also hired a sports psychologist, but Greg Harden was much more helpful. The American football player still relies on him for advice.

With his growing confidence, Tom led every game during 1998 and 1999, his last two years of college. By the time 1999 season was over, he had earned the nickname “Comeback Kid”. He finished off his college career with 710 attempts, 442 completions, 5,3511 yards, and 35 touchdown passes.

Career

The New England Patriots selected him almost right after graduating. Overall, he spent a total of 20 seasons with the team. Since his arrival on the team, they have not lost a season and have won an impressive number of 17 division titles.

In 2010, after a decade with the New England Patriots, he joined Tampa Bay Buccaneers and had played with them ever since.

During his long career, impressive athlete Tom Brady has set some majestic records. He’s third in passer rating with 97.2, fourth in passing touchdowns with a score of 456, fourth in passing yards with 61,582, fifth in pass attempts due to his score of 8,224, 5,244 completed passes have given him the fourth place. Also, he earned third place with 49 game-winning drives; he has 38 fourth-quarter comebacks, which gifted him with second place in the category.

Not only did he set these extraordinary records, but he earned many awards for his skills. Some of them are Super Bowl MVP in 2001, 2003, 2014, Regular-season MVP in 2007 and 2010, Comeback Player of the Year 2009, Offensive Player of the Year of 2007 and 2010, First-Team All-Pro in 2007 and 2010.

Personal Life

Brady dated actress Bridget Moynahan from 2004 to 2006. The relationship ended sometime around the early stages of Bridget’s pregnancy. Their son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan was born on August 22, 2007, in Santa Monica.

Bridget stated, several times, that their almost 13-year-old son is surrounded by the love of his parents and their partners. Moynahan has been married to Andrew Frankel since 2015.

Not long after his breakup with Moynahan, the star quarterback moved on with Gisele Bundchen, who is a Brazilian model, actress, and author. The couple got married in 2009, and since then welcomed two children- Benjamin and Vivian Lake Brady.

Tom Brady Net Worth 2021

Sources estimate that Tom Brady has a net worth of $180 million. If you add his wife’s fortune to the mix, you’ll conclude that the couple has almost $600 million. He spent little to no time during his career without any contract, and each one of them had some additional payment bonuses attached to them.