What Country is Cheapest for Plastic Surgery?

Plastic surgeries aren’t cheap. But, there are parts of the world where they’re more affordable. In this article, we’re going to discuss what country is most competitive for plastic surgery. As you’ll see, if you continue reading, we singled out these four. They’re all quite fair in pricing, so you’re free to pick your poison.

Malaysia

In the past, this country was known as a British colony, but today it’s better known as plastic surgery Mecca. Medical tourism is developed in Malaysia because of two things – excellent medical facilities and low cost of procedures. Its health care system is not only the best in this part of the world but also is among leading in the world. If you want to dig deep into this subject, you’ll find out that it’s easily comparable to the economically more robust West world.

Among other branches of medicine, they specialize in urology, gynecology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery. Malaysia even has three hospitals that are accredited by the Joint Commission International. The thing you’ll love to hear that most doctors not only speak English but that they also attended schools in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

If you are looking for basic procedures such as facelift, you’ll be surprised to hear it’s priced only at $2.500 for the cheapest option and $3.500 for the most expensive one. For comparison, in the USA, you’d have to part with more than $10,000. To have an operation on your root canals, you have to pay between $200 and $250. In America, this procedure costs $800. For more severe operations, you can save up to tens of thousands of dollars if you opt for a journey to Malaysia.

Panama

There’s a reason Panama became a popular destination for medical tourism. This country has close relations with the United States, and this is transferred to their hospitals. The quality of care in this transit country is on a high level, but it doesn’t cost too much, which is what makes it so attractive for medical tourists.

Many of the doctors who work there got their degrees in the United States of America or at least trained there. This is why they have recognition and speak English, which is essential for most patients. What you need to know is that plastic surgeries can get pricey even in Panama; it all depends on which clinic do you go to. But, even the most expensive option fares less than what you’ll find in the US.

If you look at neck lift, which stands at $11,000 in America, it is much cheaper to go to Panama, where it’s priced at $6,800. Another thing that costs much more in the United States is dental procedures. Porcelain veneers range between $1,200 and 2,000 in the United States of America while the price is almost halved in Panama. If you decided to indeed search for options in this country, you could even find less expensive options.

Mexico

Mexico is one of the world’s most popular destinations for plastic surgeries. It is exceptionally well fared among Americans considering the geographical proximity. Medical tourists from all over the world travel to Mexico. The reasons are quite common – good hospitals, well-trained doctors, and of course, the price. For people from their neighboring north country, there’s no better place.

In Mexico City and Monterrey, you’ll find hospitals that are accredited by the Joint Commission International. Besides, there are many smaller clinics all over this country located in cities such as Cancun or Acapulco. This is good news as there are people who love to put together their vacation with undergoing a medical procedure.

At first, Mexico was only seeking cosmetic and dental surgeries, but now people go there for various other procedures. For example, if you want to do a tummy tuck in San Miguel de Allende, you’ll have to part with $6,000. The same surgery would cost you more than $9,000 in the States. The situation is the same with a facelift where in Mexico, you can get one for 8,300. The same operation is priced at more than $12,000 in America. If we look at dental implants that cost more than $3,000 in the US, you can have them for less than $2,000 in their southern neighbor.

Costa Rica

It didn’t take too long for the world to notice that in Costa Rica, you can receive quality medical care for not so much money. When this happened, this country became popular among medical tourists who flocked to this country tho get their cosmetic repairs. If you look at the number of US citizens to come to this country for plastic surgeries, it’s among the top five in the world in that segment.

The reason why Costa Rica became so popular among people eager to improve their looks doesn’t lie only in the price. Health travel to this country jumped in number due to the quality of the service, and highly educated doctors and staff. More than 15% of tourists that come to this island do it for the purpose of health care. We must add that they are mostly looking for dental care and surgical procedures regarding cosmetics.

When you look that you can receive a facelift for a mere $3.500 in Costa Rica compared to $12.500 in America, you get the point. The situation is the same with dental implants that range about $1,000 in this country and more than $2,000 in America.

Conclusion

It is evident that what we would call a third world country thrive in the sphere of plastic surgeries. This is no wonder, as the prices they have are high for the local population, but they are affordable for foreigners. This is why their expensive education comes useful in today’s world, which is globally connected. So, if you are in for a well-priced cosmetic procedure abroad, these are the countries you need to visit. We singled out these four, but according to bestcosmeticsurgeons.com, there are many more you can check out and find which one is the best for you.