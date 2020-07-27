7 Effective Web Design Tips to Improve Your Bounce Rate

So you’ve designed your website so well and even improved your marketing techniques. Then, as a result, you’re seeing enough traffic flocking your site. However, you can’t convert any of this traffic because none of the visitors stays long enough to convert. In short, your bounce rate is worrying.

The bounce rate is simply a measure of the number of people landing on your page but leaves right away without taking any other action. You can track this bounce rate and do something about it. This article shows seven web design tips that can help improve your bounce rate.

1. Optimize Your Site for Conversation

This is one of the effective web design tips to improve your bounce rate. Well, every business knows about this; what they don’t know is how exactly to optimize the site to improve the conversation rate. Your website can scare away your visitors, making them leave without taking any action. The good news is that you’re not powerless when it comes to this, as there are many things you can do about it.

The team at Sonder say an attractive website design will help visitors stick around longer to convert. You’re going to have all reasons to smile when your website is finally optimized for conversation. Your visitors need seamless access to the homepage, hence increasing their search process. You’ll also be able to monitor the user journey from the home page and see how much time they’re going to spend on your site.

2. Include Social Share Buttons

Including social share buttons on your website is one of the best ways to improve your website’s bounce rate. This tip features a full supply of blog posts on your site that gives your reader an easy time sharing what they find on social media without the hustle of copying and pasting.

Be careful, so these buttons don’t disrupt your users from purchasing. This should be an option at the bottom of the page, so they choose whether they want to share or not. Having the buttons is very helpful to your business as new visitors can see how many users have bought and recommended the products and services. This is a perfect way to increase your conversation and reduce the bounce rate.

3. Use of a Visual Hierarchy

The idea of visual hierarch is also a perfect one for optimizing your website for effective conversation. For instance, it features large text sizes, bold fonts, and bright colors that most website users like when used for different functions. These are beautiful features that are likely to attract any website visitor and make them stay long enough to convert. Many successful websites have realized the power of visual hierarchy, and your website should also make use of it.

4. Use of Colors Effectively

A color effective website has an impact on the increase of bounce rate. Many people may find it difficult to read and understand some of the information written on the website as they can barely see what is written. Colors offer a nice way to highlight the texts and everything on your website.

The colors which appeal to the eyes regardless of a distance glance will ensure ease of reading to the website users. However, there is no harm to playing with color effects, but ensure the background color choice makes sense to your website. Let it favor the use of different users. Don’t overdo it because you might end up boring your visitors and hurt your conversation rate even more.

5. Don’t Forget to Add the FAQ Section

The Frequently Asked Questions section should be in your mind if you’re optimizing your website to reduce the bounce rate. The FAQ section provides a platform where your website users will have a place to highlight their burning questions to find answers instantly. Whenever they feel stuck, they don’t have to leave the page, go find answers before they can come back.

Besides, having an FAQ page has an impressive effect on the search engine; it speeds up the loading time and streamlines site navigation.

6. Apply the Eye-catching Images

Never underestimate the power of pictures in your content. The use of the eye-catching images on your website is one of the ways to capture the attention of your visitors. Some of the sites use pure white space on the website page that overwhelms the user. Just imagine blurry resolution photographs or images? They show unprofessional and may ruin your website traffic.

Many people load their website with dozens of low-quality images that add no value to the entire site. It’s essential to use a few high-quality images, which are essential to attract more clients to the website.

7. Add Reviews of Testimonials

A website without a testimonial section is considered incomplete. A testimonial and reviews section helps a lot to improve your bounce rate as it has a huge power to convince your website visitors to take the next action. The inclusion of the testimonials section on your website is the best way as it increases the trust of customers on your website. Positive reviews in that case since negative ones will even make your bounce rate worse.

About 90% of the website users depend on each other’s support before making the final decision on the purchase. They rely on the customer testimonials and reviews before they go ahead to do any transaction. So, if you’re planning to bring more customers to your website, add the customer review section on your website.

Final Verdict

Effective web design tips are the best solution for every ecommerce business. Without a good website, you will spend lots of money trying to market your products and services and gain enough traffic, but all those will be dead leads. There are more than enough web design tips that ensure you don’t become disappointed in the last minutes when your clients run away as soon as they click your site. Improve your bounce rate and see a hike in your sales revenue as many of your website visitors will start converting.