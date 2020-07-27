7 Best Geeky Gifts in 2020

Choosing an appropriate gift for your nerdy or geeky friend can be complicated. There are lots of gadgets and toys available on the market. It is vital to think a bit exceptionally when you are looking for a genius gift. Such geeky people are fond of sci-fi movies, and they love things that are made up of the same design as movie characters or objects.

If you search for unique gifts on online platforms, you will get plenty of options that will mesmerize your friend and make him love that gift. In the following write-up, check out some unusual geeky gifts that you can give to your nerdy friend. It is time to know some practical objects that exist nowadays in the market, which were once looked like fiction. Check out all the products thoroughly to choose the best one out of it.

1. ThinkGeek R2-D2 Star Wars Measuring Cup Set

It is a fantastic gift package for your nerdy friend. It contains a complete set of measuring cups that look similar to R2-D2. When you purchase the package, you will get four measuring cups of different sizes, i.e., 1, 1/3, 1/2, and 1/4. The product comes with detachable utility arms to use it as measuring spoons of different capacities.

The material, which used to create the products is completely safe and high-quality. It is made up of food-grade BPA-free ABS plastic. Make sure that you do not microwave it or wash it in a dishwasher. The dimensions of the product are 6 ½ tall x 5 wide x 3 ¾ deep inches.

2. PHT 3.5 Inches Silicone Floppy Disks Drink Coasters

The package consists of four drink coasters in the shape of Floppy Disk of size 1.44MB. The product is perfectly labeled and described in four languages, i.e., English, Spanish, Chinese, and French. The floppy disk is made up of environment-friendly material and is entirely safe if you wash it in a dishwasher.

You can use these drink casters for decorating your home, bartender supplies, a place for keeping spoon. It is a perfect gift for your geeky friend because it can use the product in different ways. The product is constructed with high-quality silicone, which is an ideal blend of food-grade stabilizer and pigment. The drink coasters are adequately treated and tested within a precision processing time and temperature control.

The product is quite stable, and anyone can use it in different ways. The material of the product is weather-resistant and can be used in outdoor places. There is no harm to using this gadget because these are entirely soft and do not leave any mark. The coasters are safe while using in Microwave, freezer, and dishwasher.

3. Star Wars 8 Silicone-made Chocolate Molds and Ice Trays

If your friend is fond of making chocolates and different types of smoothies, then you can gift this product in Star Wars design. The material used to make the kitchen accessories is quite durable, and 100% made up of pure silicone. There is no use of plastic fillers. The product is safe to use even it is placed in extremely low temperatures.

It can be washed in a dishwasher, and the resistance to heat is around 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The trays are available in eight fantastic colors, sizes, and shapes. It is a perfect gift for your nerdy friend of any age. It is easy to create candies, chocolates, jellies, candles, and ice cubes in different designs at home.

4. Academy Da Vinci Table and Wall-mounted Clock

This table clock is a unique gift by Academy company for your geeky friend because this product is created by taking inspiration from Leonardo da Vinci’s sketch. Your friend can assemble the clock in any way, either as a standing table clock or in a wall-mounted form.

In this product, the power source is its pendulum weight. Therefore, there is no requirement to spend extra on providing power to operate it. The product is available without batteries, glue, or paint.

5. 8Bitdo Bluetooth Retro Cube Speaker

NES inspires the design of the product along with giant DPAD. A speaker is connected with the device, which provides the technology of wireless and Bluetooth. It comes with a battery backup of eight hours. It is a perfect upgradeable firmware and can be used on different occasions. You can give this fantastic gift to your friend, who also likes music.

6. Wow! Stuff Collection Invisible Harry Potter Cloak

Harry Potter movie-inspired invisible cloak is an exciting gift for your friend. Imagine yourself invisible and getting the same experience as you have seen in the movie. You can easily save all the invisible scenes by capturing pictures or videos on your mobile phones and smartphones. This product is quite easy to use for both indoors or outdoors. You can use iOS and Android devices to make yourself invisible. It is an exciting gift for your geeky friends.

7. Hygnn Star War Wooden Kitchen Set of 5 Spoons

It is a useful tool for decorating your home. The utensils are easy to clean because these are safe and non-scratch cookware. It is advisable that you should not wash these spoons in a dishwasher.

It can be used in different ways because it gives a fantastic touch to your home décor. If you are looking for perfect spoons that are perfect for sauteing, flipping, mixing, baking, etc. It is made up of good-quality bamboo, which makes it durable and sturdy. Your friend will definitely like this product.

Bottom Line

It is hard to find a unique and out-of-the-box gift for your nerdy friend. They look for some unique concept whenever you give them on any special occasion. If you are also confused and do not know what gift you should provide, go through the fantastic geeky list mentioned above.

These products make them happy and help them decorate their home with a unique gift. Choose the best one for your friend and give it along with a sweet message.