Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Lament Their Decision?

You are probably familiar by now with the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer a part of the royalty, they kept their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but they no longer have HRH titles in their names. Ther are currently enjoying their freedom in Canada, but according to one royal expert, their freedom might not be as great as they thought it would be.

After many years of media pressure, criticism, and negativity, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to turn over a new leaf in their life chapter and start a new life. Of course, that decision, too, was met with a lot of criticism, but some are very supportive of the Sussex family. After making arrangements with Queen Elizabeth II, an official statement came from the Queen of England, “Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life… It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Prince Harry commented on the decision his wife and him made, and he shared during the London charity dinner, “It brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

However, Richard Fitzwilliams shared with Express that the former royal couple might regret their decision. He shared, “Although the agreement will be reviewed in a year’s time, the Sussexes have, in reality, been exiled. They are, however, among the most famous couples in the world, and, as we are already seeing, an intrusive media cannot have enough of them. Independence has its price! They may have a meteoric rise with top Hollywood celebrities to back them, but they will always be followed by the press. Meghan may be in her element, Harry may prove totally adaptable, but he also could miss what he has given up.”

The royal expert also believes that Prince Harry will also regret leaving the military, and he stated, “Since he can no longer wear uniform, this is something he will feel deeply.”