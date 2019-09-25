What does an air purifier do?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In a nutshell, air purifiers remove contaminants from the air in an enclosed space. If you are an asthmatic or an allergy sufferer, you could benefit from putting one in your home. Air filters are also excellent at removing second-hand tobacco smoke.

There are many types of air purifiers on the market that improve air quality, but how do they work? Here is a look at what they do.

Types of Air Purifiers

There are various air filters available on the market, some of which work better than others. Many come with features like a timer, a reusable HEPA filter and a UV light for additional air filtration. Some of the best devices to purchase are the Alen BreatheSmart, the Rabbit Air BioGS 2.0 and the Renpho. Visit this page for a comprehensive list of top-rated air purifiers.

How do air purifiers work?

Air filters use a system of internal fans which pull air through a series of filters. These filters remove harmful particles such as bacteria, dust, and pollen. Once the purifier has filtered the air, the purified air is circulated back into the room. This process is repeated several times every hour to ensure your home remains a healthy environment.

Why do you need an air purifier?

Although allergy sufferers and smokers often use air purifiers, many other people find air filters to be advantageous for various reasons. They perform many different tasks. With an air purifier in your home:

You can make sure your family is breathing clean air.

You can remove unpleasant odors.

Airborne allergens released by pets are trapped.

Dust is trapped.

You can remove up to 99 percent of airborne bacteria.

You can prevent germs from spreading.

Your lungs are kept healthy.

Types of Filters

Not all air purifiers provide the same results, so you will want to choose one that has the right filter for your requirements. HEPA air filters remove at least 99.97 percent of particles from the air, so these filters are best for allergy sufferers. HEPA is short for high-efficiency particulate arrestance. There are four main types of HEPA filter air filters. These are:

True HEPA/UV-C: These might be more expensive than other air purifiers, but they remove most allergens from the air in your home. These filters are ideal for people who live in high-allergen areas or have extreme allergies.

True HEPA: These use replaceable filters to give an excellent level of protection against dust mites, pollen, and mold spores.

HEPA-Type: These also use replaceable filters. They do not get rid of small particles like dust mites and pollens, but they still trap 99 percent of small airborne particles like smoke and dust.

Permanent HEPA-Type: These perform the same as the above air filter, but you do not have to replace the filters.

Other Features

Different air purifiers come with additional features, so there are plenty of opportunities to find one that does everything you need it to do. Activated carbon filters are one option. These use absorbent pores to capture air pollutants. Another option is to buy one with a UV filter. Ultraviolet germicidal light kills airborne germs, which allow you and your family to stay healthy in your home.