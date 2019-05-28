678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Being able to rent an aerial platform, instead of buying one, can save you a lot of money. This is especially the case if you need it for a one to two-time use. You use for aerial platforms has soared over the past few years; most noticeable is its use in Hollywood and in the movie industry, apart from the more traditional uses.

By renting such equipment, you are effectively putting yourself in a good position of saving a lot of money by not needing to buy one.

What’s even more interesting is that aerial platforms come in all shapes and sizes, capable of doing specific jobs that are most suitable to your needs.

Aerial platforms rental companies are true professionals. They will give you proper advice on which type of equipment will mostly suit your needs, they will deliver it to your destination, they will keep it in top-notch condition, and they will arrange for the transport of your location back to theirs.

So that begs the question, what are the best uses of aerial rental platforms?

For Servicing Telephones, Cables & Transmission Lines

The best use for such equipment is for jobs that involve extreme heights. These machines can effectively take you up to 60 feet in the air and the best use for them is to service telephone towers, cables, and transmission lines. Since it’s very difficult to climb these towers, the use of aerial platforms has soared in popularity due to the advances of technology. They are mostly used because they offer firm protection against falling, they are very stable, and they can easily lift you from the ground and take you back down in no time.

In Movies and Commercials

Nowadays it seems that production companies will use all the necessary resources in order to take the perfect shot. Well, we would have you know that production companies and movie studios are frequently on the phone with rental companies for their best and most reliable aerial platforms. They are used in movies and commercials because they can hold the camera crew to get the best shot. What’s even more important is that there are types of aerial platforms that can rotate in a 360-degree angle, are flexible and fast enough to get the desired shot, and are even used for CGI masking.

Harvesting of Fruit Trees

Did you know that the original name of the articulating boom lift was once the cherry picker? Did you know that the original use for this type of aerial platform was for fruit tree farmers to harvest fruit without any hassle? Much of fruit tree farmers nowadays rent these machines whenever harvest season comes around. They give farmers the desired height and stability to cherry pick their best fruits from even the tallest of fruit trees.

Window Washing

Big companies employ cleaning services to wash their windows. Since these companies have offices in skyscrapers, it can be rather hard to wash the window. Some of these windows are at extreme heights, and the cleaning company rents aerial platforms to get the job done.