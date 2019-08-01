What Food is Considered to Be the Aphrodisiac Food?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

People have been eating various kinds of food in order to increase their sexual pleasure for a long time. Throughout history, there are examples of people eating oysters, or even gut juice from sperm whales. In case you are looking for aphrodisiac food in order to improve your sexual stamina, you are in the right place.

To begin with the name itself, the word aphrodisiac has a Greek origin, or more precisely, these kinds of food are named after Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love. While aphrodisiacs have often been the topic of many debates, the question that still arises is: Is it possible that food can indeed affect your sexual pleasure, and if so, what type of food and why?

Aphrodisiacs Work Better for Men

According to yourdoctors.online, aphrodisiacs are said to have a triple influence regarding sexual pleasure, libido, and potency. Also, they function in such a way that they alter the neurotransmitters or hormone concentrations in the central nervous system of a person. Furthermore, some researchers agree that aphrodisiacs mostly influence testosterone, so they are, in a way, more useful to the male population.

Is Chocolate an Aphrodisiac?

Try not to get your hopes up, because science has proven that chocolate cannot be considered as an aphrodisiac food. Even though it can affect your endorphin and serotonin level, chocolate cannot be connected to affect your sexual desire.

Another misconception regarding the aphrodisiacs, which has been present throughout history, is the notion that foods like saffron, ginseng, nutmeg, or cacao are aphrodisiac food. However, the science doesn’t agree. In fact, there has been no scientific proof of such claim. Also, despite the fact that alcohol might increase one’s libido, it is not inherently aphrodisiac.

Aphrodisiac = Healthy

When it comes to great sexual experience, it can be achieved when a person is healthy both mentally and physically, according to sex-health specialists. Furthermore, experts agree on the fact that sexual arousal is dependent on many factors, such as cognitive, sensory, genetic and hormonal. As proven by the 2014 study on plants used in order to increase sexual desire, there isn’t only one specific food which can be said to affect a person’s sexual desire, because people’s chemistries differ. In case you hear that numerous foods like pumpkins, bananas, watermelons are aphrodisiacs, you should bear in mind that these fruits actually contain crucial dietary building blocks necessary for our organisms. Once consumed, our bodies start to feel good, and therefore, the sex drive becomes increased.

Also, spicy food is often said to be aphrodisiac food. Experts claim that that is the case because the physical response to spicy food (sweating, or elevated heart rate) resembles the physical response during sexual intercourse.

Creating Your Own Aphrodisiac Recipes

The first step in deciding what foods work as aphrodisiacs for you, you ask yourself a simple question: What food makes me feel sexiest? The second step is discussing it with your partner. Ask him or her the same question, and think about the ingredients that affect your physical performance.

Also, bear in mind that often, when thinking that one specific type of food is necessarily aphrodisiac, the placebo effect kicks in. Therefore, you should definitely consider trying out foods which are known to contain nutrients.

One more thing, don’t bother ordering sketchy sperm whale pills off the Internet, but instead, try the healthy food which is available on every corner.