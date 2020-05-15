Princess Diana Had a Desire to Be Queen?

One of the many titles she had during her life, Princess of Wales, was the most famous, and even after her divorce from Prince Charles, she was known to this day as Princess Diana.

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana’s secretary, revealed recently how Princess Diana didn’t want to stop at the Princess title – she wanted to be the Queen once Prince Charles became the King of England. However, her marriage failed despite everyone thinking they are the perfect match and that they will last forever. Once it was discovered that Charles was having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles, everything was over, and Diana’s secretary claims that at that moment, Princess Diana changed the course of her life and concentrated on something else.

Jephson said, “You must remember that she didn’t join the Royal Family to be Princess. She joined the Royal Family to be Queen.” Since the divorce, Princess Diana dated someone outside of public life, like Hasnat Khan, who was a Pakistani heart surgeon.

But what did Princess Diana think about the crown? In 1995, before her divorce was finalized, she stated how she would prefer to be “queen of people’s hearts” and shared, “I don’t see myself being queen of this country. I don’t think many people will want me to be queen,” referring to the members of the royal family.