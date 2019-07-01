What you need to know before getting a crown or a bridge

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Oral care is one of the most important things that should be every person’s top priority. Some people seem to be “neglecting” regularly going to their dentist, but we ensure you that it is much better if you check your teeth-health at least every few months in order to avoid further complications. There have been many cases where a person thought his tooth problem is not really significant at all, only to find out that it later turned out to be a much bigger problem that needed much more complicated procedures in order to cure.

With that being said, we want to focus on things that you need to know before getting a crown or a bridge, so if you want to learn more, or if you happen to be in a similar situation, feel free to continue reading until the end. Without further ado, let’s take a look.

What are crowns and bridges?

A bridge is something that is supposed to fill the gap in a person’s mouth where a tooth is missing. It sounds really simple, but the procedure of making and placing a bridge is quite complicated, which is also something that explains the price as well. People love getting bridges for the following reasons:

They can restore your smile

Restore your ability to chew and speak properly

Help maintain the shape of your face, even if you’re missing teeth

Make sure that you bite properly by distributing the force equally

Prevent the rest of the teeth to drift out of position

According to labothanh.com, which is a professional dental lab with many years of experience, there are several types of crowns that can be used, but most people prefer the ceramic and porcelain ones the most. Other materials are resin and stainless steel crowns.

The Vietnam Dental Lab suggests that the procedure of installing crowns in a person’s mouth requires two separate dental visits in order to fully complete. At the first appointment, the dentist will start by examining your tooth to make sure if it can support a crown or not. If it turns out that your tooth can support a crown, the next step is to begin filling it down in order to prepare it for the procedure that follows next. Installing the crown also requires your tooth to be large enough to properly receive it, so if it happens to be broken, the dentist will have to fill it in.

According to the Dental Laboratory, when the entire tooth is filled to its proper shape, a sample will be taken of your tooth and sent to a special lab in order to make the perfect permanent crown that’s going to fit.

After your permanent crown is ready, you will be asked to make a second visit at your dental’s office, and then have your temporary crown removed. Upon removing the temporary crown, your dentist will replace it with your permanent one.