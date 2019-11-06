What to Expect from Amsterdam Coffee Shops?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are many things that attract people to visit Amsterdam. Beautiful canals, architecture, Van Gogh Museum, Anna Frank house, and so on. But let’s be honest, besides the Red Light District, another thing that just draws people to spend their holiday in this city are the coffee shops and their special treats. In the following article, we are going to give you a guide that you will find useful if you are preparing for your first trip to Amsterdam.

When it comes to coffee shops that offer marijuana, you should know that there are over a hundred of them all across the city (obviously most of them are located in the center and in close vicinity of Red Light District). Some of the popular ones are The Stud, Boerejongens Center, Tweede Kamer, etc. If you want to check out all of them visit greenmeister.nl. However, walking into a store and making order seems easy, but since their offer is so wide, you have to really think about what you want.

The first thing that you have to know is that weed comes in many different types and forms. You can buy it by the bag or a pre-rolled joint, or on the other hand, you can go with cakes, cookies, and brownies (some places even offer ice cream). Because of this, you should really study that menu when you enter the shop. These are usually very detailed meaning that you will learn about the “ingredients” and the prices are determined from the quantity of marijuana. Our advice is not to go with the funniest name on that list. This is especially important if you have never consumed weed before. Instead, ask the employees for a recommendation and inquire about the effects the product will have on you.

An interesting fact about Amsterdam is that you cannot smoke tobacco in public places, but you can have a joint. Since this is the case, you have to be careful when choosing the quantity of marijuana you want to get. Why? Well, a joint is usually pure weed meaning that you should not smoke an entire one in just one sitting. In addition, you cannot go to the airport with a bag of it and expect to carry it with you home, because the customs officer will seize it which means that you are going to throw money down the drain.

What’s more, you might not know this, but there is a limit on the quantity of marijuana you can purchase at coffee shops. You can spend as much time as you want there and no one is going to bother you if you decided to spend an entire afternoon in a certain place, but they will not sell you more than 5 grams.

If at any moment, you feel dizzy or light-headed, you should raise your sugar levels by having a cup of coffee or eating a snack or something. Go to the bar, and ask something to eat, just make sure that it is cannabis-free. You don’t want to be that tourist who falls asleep in the corner and misses the entire day of fun.

To conclude, these are some basic advice we have got for you when going on your first vacation to Amsterdam. Yes, there are so many breath-taking sights you have to see, but you cannot go there and not have a joint or a ‘space cake’, right?