When Did You Know He Was The One?

It’s just about Valentine’s Day, and in honor of the Hallmark-iest holiday, I wanted to find out how some of my relationship-ed friends knew that they had found their special someone. It could be a moment, a glance, or the way he tied his shoes. Love is just like that, I guess. Read on for some adorable stories of the “moment I knew he was the one.” and please, please share your gushy love story in the comments!

“I knew we were lifers when we learned we had the same favorite sociologist (ERVING GOFFMAN FTW). We’re going on nearly a decade and counting.” – Carolyn

“We were at a house party, I knew of him through mutual friends but we’d never spoken. He came to sit next to me and the first words he ever spoke to me were ‘HP Lovecraft?’. Within seconds we were nerding out and drawing Shoggoths, and the rest is history. I’m sure if he were alive Lovecraft would be overjoyed he’d brought us together, that misanthropic, misogynistic old coot.” – Alice

“The day after we met, I picked him up at his place and we drove to a local park. We walked unto a path in the woods (yes I went to the woods with a complete stranger, I was only 18 and kind of dumb) and came to a clearing at the edge of lake. We sat and started talking. Literally hours went by and it felt like minutes. By the end of the evening he was embracing me and I knew this was different, I never felt such security like I did with his arms around me. We saw each other every day after that. A week later I was coming out of work (I managed a store in the mall) and walking towards my car I see a note on my windshield. I open it and petals fall out, its a note from a “secret admirer.” I immediately start freaking out and looking around the empty parking lot. As I continued reading, I hear from a distance Bob Marley’s “Is This Love” and he pops out of a bush with a stereo on his head and a bundle of flowers in his mouth. He totally John Cusacked me. He walks towards me and I am unsure how to feel; I was embarrassed, blown off my feet and completely enamored. We kissed for the first time — and that was the moment I knew he was everything.” – Melissa

“The first time we spent his birthday together, 3 months into dating, I played it cool and bought him a CD and took him out for pizza. He surprised me with a gift, too: A pink, electric toothbrush to keep at his house. I remember thinking, ‘I love you I love you I love you,’ but only smiled like a crazy person.” – Amy

“I knew he was the one when I freaked out and tried to break up with him one evening, because I was scared of being in a relationship with someone who was divorced and had a kid. I said, ‘I can never have your first born!’ (Yikes that was after three months of dating). He was heartbroken and I left him in a pizza place. The next morning I woke up with a hole in me and I knew I couldn’t let him go … that he was the one. We’ve been together ever since.” – Katie

“We were standing in line for breakfast (school cafeteria, we met in college) and I was complaining about the awful breakfast selection. Matt said he made killer chocolate chip pancakes. Those are my favorite and I thought…. a boy after my own heart. A few weeks later he made me chocolate chip pancakes, and to this day, they are still the best chocolate chip pancakes I’ve have ever had. Fifteen years later, he still makes them for me!” – Nicole

“Adam and I had been together for about a month, and he was visiting me in NYC during my internship. We spent the entire day walking literally the length of Manhattan — starting from the ’80s and ending at the Manhattan Bridge — not even noticing hurting feet; just gazing into each others eyes, and probably being a bit ridiculous. We got to dinner (a fantastic place called Cafe Gitane in Nolita) and all I wanted to say was “I love you” but it was too soon. So instead I said, ‘I feel like I’m dreaming.’ And the truth is, I’ve never woken up!” – Carrie

“After dinner, Peter and I stepped outside and he pulled me into his arms and kissed me. First kisses are so important — the sacred exchange of breath and affection transacted through the most intimate orifice of all, the mouth. His lips were soft but firm. I returned his kiss eagerly, the umbrella wedged awkwardly between us. When we broke apart, I saw the hostess inside the restaurant smiling at us. Rain splashed everywhere. ‘You taste like duck.’ Peter said. We stopped at every corner to kiss again. On the walk back to the W Hotel in Union Square, with Peter’s hand in mine, I felt safe. I felt warm. I felt loved. As we tumbled into bed, skin sliding across skin, kisses fraught with urgency, I realized: I am loved. He withdrew from his luggage a gift, and insisted that I unwrap it. It was a book of plays by Thornton Wilder. ‘I bought this for you after you started writing that first project for me,” he said. ‘Turn to Nascuntur Poetae. I want you to read it.’ ‘Aloud?’ I asked. ‘It’s not long, only three pages. I would like it if you did.’ So I did. It’s a short play about the gifts of talent and artistry, and the terrible pain and suffering that accompanies them. As my voice rang through the room, I felt my heart shudder and quiver. I knew what he was trying to tell me.” – Selena

“I knew he was the one when I said, ‘I love being in this committed relationship,’ and he said, ‘You’re in a committed relationship? With who?’ I know he is the one because he installed a hand rail banister for my 90-year-old dad. It’s very convenient. I’m never leaving this guy and I never want to be without this guy. I love that man of mine.” – Rose

“When I met my now-husband, Jason, in 2005, he was going through a divorce, and I was busy learning what I don’t like about relationships with my then-boyfriend. This make us, I guess, the world’s most successful rebound story. There wasn’t a singular time when I knew Jason was the one I wanted to spend the rest of my life with — it was more like a series of tiny (yet overwhelming) exchanges that would cause me to tear up with happiness. This had never happened to me before. And it’s extraordinary. Yes, there were the three brilliant volumes of Valentine’s Day mix CDs followed by a sheepish ‘I’ve never made a girl a mix before.’ Those memories are awesome, and fun to tell your friends. But I’m talking more about the truly arresting moments that happened when we were giggling through the grocery store, or driving silently, holding hands and listening to Neil Young, and we’d look at each other and realize that this was the most fun either of us had ever had in our lives.” – Kim

Okay, now it’s your turn. Tell us your love story in the comments!

