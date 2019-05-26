Who is Richer; Prince Harry or Meghan Markle?

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

At the moment, Meghan Markle is the most popular royal member and the public eye is always on her. Former Hollywood actress recently gave birth to her first son, Archie Harrison and she was on every newspaper in the world, and her path in media was from `just another one actress from tv series` to the very popular Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle works hard for her fame and fortune and Prince Harry was born in it. Before the popular series Suits, Meghan Markle has played in many series in movies, both on big screen and television.

The question is, who has more money, is Meghan richer than Harry because she worked in the movie industry? We wonder are movie star can have more money than the royal member?

Is Meghan Markle rich?

Meghan Markle was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and she always was near Hollywood because her father was a lighting director in the film industry. Before she becomes the Duchess of Sussex she was an active working actress on many projects in Hollywood.

When she was a little girl, her father won the lottery and he did give some of the money Meghan for the schools and college.

Meghan Markle was doing calligraphy as a freelance job to pay her bills when she has not had acting jobs. She was a hard working woman before she becomes a part of the British monarchy, and she built her net worth long before she entered the palace. What she did and where the money comes from, is the main question?

Where Meghan Markle`s money came from

She did acting gigs very successfully, calligraphy in between, and she had a popular blog named The Tig with the huge audience and she managed to monetize it. The blog was shut down in 2017 when it was obvious that she is going to be the future Duchess of Sussex. Her blog reached a big number of people and it was very popular.

She also made a sponsored partnership with Reitmans, which is a famous Canadian retailer for clothing. Meghan Markle had two collections of clothes for them, and the clothing lines made a massive success. They were sold out for a very short time, but she ended this collaboration at the same time as her lifestyle blog.

For every episode of Suits, she got $50,000, and her annual salary for that role in the series was $450,000.

With all the roles, sponsorships, collaborations, and calligraphy we are talking about $80,000 a year, and net worth is approximately around $5-7 million. It is not a small amount of money for one not so famous actress and blogger, but what about Prince Harry?

Is Meghan Markle richer than Prince Harry?

She cannot beat Prince Harry`s net worth because it is much higher. Prince was born and raised in fame, and fortune and money is not a problematic issue in the royal family. He gets money from trusts, his late mother`s inheritance, and he earned some money when he was a captain of the British Army. Prince Harry`s net worth is estimated at around $40 million.

How it will look like in the future because the Duchess of Sussex is not working at the moment but she can get the money from the Suits as residual income. Both of them working for the Queen and have royal duties.

We know one thing for sure, they have enough money to support their first born son Archie Harrison, who was born this month. Together the former actress and Prince Harry have much more money and fame because they are in a constant media spotlight. At the moment they areone of the richest couples on the planet.

Source: heatsheet.com